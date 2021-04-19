Search terms
If you’re wondering how to vary and increase your intake of vegetables, soup is always a great option. Below, you’ll find how to make vegetable soups to suit everyone in the family, whatever the weather!
With a few vegetable soup recipes in hand and the right equipment, you can make a soup as light and breezy as springtime. Spring has an exciting array of vegetables just waiting to be put together for a spring vegetable soup. Our chickpea soup with sweet potato, is light but warming, and a perfect bowl for that changeable springtime weather.
If you’re looking for something a little less spicy, why not try this simple spinach and spring onions spring soup? Here’s how to make it:
Top tip: Add some beans for a protein boost. Or you can take a look at our vegetarian bean soup recipes.
If you’re lucky enough to have a soup maker at home, you can whip up your spring soup in no time at all. A model like the Philips Viva Collection Soup Maker will cook your ingredients in as little as 18 minutes without the need for lots of different pots and pans. Plus, It’s the only soup maker that heats and blends – all in one. Here’s how:
There are plenty of cold soup recipes out there for when the weather heats up. Our cucumber and avocado soup, with a touch of mint, has just the right amount of zing; whilst our buttermilk soup with curry and chilli is a great way to add a bit of spice to a hot summer day.
If you’re looking for more traditional cold soups, recipes for gazpacho are usually a safe bet. Here’s a particularly good one:
With the Philips Soup Maker, after adding your ingredients, simply select the smooth soup program. For a deliciously cool summer vegetable soup, chill for three hours before serving. To top off this easy vegetable soup, serve with a dollop of soy yogurt.
For more great summer vegetable soup recipes try out our summer minestrone soup with rice or classic tomato soup which tastes best with the fresh, ripe tomatoes you can get in summertime.
Nothing is associated with autumn more than pumpkins. Have a look at this tasty but easy velvety cumin and pumpkin soup recipe or our spicy pumpkin and chorizo recipe, which are sure to brighten up those shorter days.
If pumpkin isn’t your thing, why not try our easy recipe for a tasty autumn cauliflower soup? Here’s how to whip up this healthy vegetable soup in no time at all.
If you’re using the Philips Soup Maker, there’s simply no need for multiple kitchen appliances! Place all the ingredients without the cream into the machine and simply select the puréed soup program. Add the cream and garnish at the end or leave out the cream if you feel that’ll make for a healthier vegetable soup.
Want to try another autumn soup recipe? We have the perfect one: check out our simple soup recipe with tortellini.
Vegetable soup comes into its own during winter – there are few things more comforting on a cold day. This cheesy broccoli soup is a real crowd-pleaser and so simple to make in a soup-maker in next to no time at all.
That’s all well and good, but what if you don’t have a soup maker? Have a go at this recipe for spicy lentil soup, which is just as easy without one:
With the Philips Soup Maker, you can achieve a chunkier soup using the chunky soup program in just three easy steps. As before, add all the ingredients to the machine, apart from the spinach, which can be added at the end.
So, there you go. In no time at all you now know how to add seasonal vegetables to soup dishes whatever the weather and time of year.