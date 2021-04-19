  • 2 year warranty

  • 45 days return guarantee

  • Free delivery from £ 20

Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Reading time: 7 Min

    All year vegetables soup: Vegetable soup recipes for every season

     

    If you’re wondering how to vary and increase your intake of vegetables, soup is always a great option. Below, you’ll find how to make vegetable soups to suit everyone in the family, whatever the weather!

    Easy, homemade vegetable soup for spring


    With a few vegetable soup recipes in hand and the right equipment, you can make a soup as light and breezy as springtime. Spring has an exciting array of vegetables just waiting to be put together for a spring vegetable soup. Our chickpea soup with sweet potato, is light but warming, and a perfect bowl for that changeable springtime weather.

     

    If you’re looking for something a little less spicy, why not try this simple spinach and spring onions spring soup? Here’s how to make it:

     

    Ingredients:

     

    • 180g spring onions – white and light green part only (cleaned, cut into half-inch pieces)
    • 1 cup onions (chopped)
    • 750ml low-sodium vegetable broth
    • Salt and pepper to taste
    • 60g packed baby spinach
    • 1 tbsp olive oil

    Method:
     
    1. First, wash the cut leeks in a bowl of water to remove any excess dirt.
    2. After straining through a colander, place the leeks in a large pan with a little olive oil and the chopped onions. Add salt and pepper to season.
    3. Cook the scallions for around 5 minutes over a medium heat, then add the vegetable broth.
    4. Bring the mixture to a boil, before reducing the heat and simmering for around 15 minutes.
    5. The spinach will cook in around 1 minute, so add this ingredient last.
    6. Finally, using a blender, purée your mixture into a texture of your choosing. For a thinner soup, simply add more broth or a little water.

     

    Top tip: Add some beans for a protein boost. Or you can take a look at our vegetarian bean soup recipes.

     

    If you’re lucky enough to have a soup maker at home, you can whip up your spring soup in no time at all. A model like the Philips Viva Collection Soup Maker will cook your ingredients in as little as 18 minutes without the need for lots of different pots and pans. Plus, It’s the only soup maker that heats and blends – all in one. Here’s how:

     

    1. Place all the ingredients into the soup maker, except for the spinach. Give the ingredients a stir before closing the lid.
    2. Select the chunky soup program and then start.
    3. Once the soup is ready, open the lid of the soup maker and stir in the spinach. Let it wilt for 30 seconds before serving.

    Summer vegetables soup recipes


    There are plenty of cold soup recipes out there for when the weather heats up. Our cucumber and avocado soup, with a touch of mint, has just the right amount of zing; whilst our buttermilk soup with curry and chilli is a great way to add a bit of spice to a hot summer day.

     

    If you’re looking for more traditional cold soups, recipes for gazpacho are usually a safe bet. Here’s a particularly good one:

     

    Ingredients:

     

    • 160g cucumber (cut into half-inch pieces)
    • 450g peeled tomatoes (canned or fresh)
    • 3 garlic cloves
    • 65g red pepper (chopped)
    • 65g red onion (chopped)
    • 120ml white wine vinegar
    • 120ml olive oil
    • Salt and ground pepper to taste

    Method:
     
    1. On a chopping board, peel and crush the garlic cloves.
    2. In a bowl, mix the garlic together with the peeled tomatoes, red pepper, onion, and cucumber.
    3. Add the olive oil, vinegar, salt, and ground pepper, before pouring the mixture into a blender.
    4. Blend the gazpacho until it’s smooth. Use a sieve or mesh strainer to ensure that your finished gazpacho is as smooth as velvet.

     

    With the Philips Soup Maker, after adding your ingredients, simply select the smooth soup program. For a deliciously cool summer vegetable soup, chill for three hours before serving. To top off this easy vegetable soup, serve with a dollop of soy yogurt.

     

    For more great summer vegetable soup recipes try out our summer minestrone soup with rice or classic tomato soup which tastes best with the fresh, ripe tomatoes you can get in summertime.

    What you need

    Viva Collection

    SoupMaker

    HR2203/80
    • Enjoy soups, compotes and smoothies in minutes Enjoy soups, compotes and smoothies in minutes Enjoy soups, compotes and smoothies in minutes
      -{discount-value}

      Viva Collection SoupMaker

      HR2203/80
      ??????

      Easy vegetable soup for autumn


      Nothing is associated with autumn more than pumpkins.  Have a look at this tasty but easy velvety cumin and pumpkin soup recipe or our spicy pumpkin and chorizo recipe, which are sure to brighten up those shorter days.

      If pumpkin isn’t your thing, why not try our easy recipe for a tasty autumn cauliflower soup? Here’s how to whip up this healthy vegetable soup in no time at all.

       

      Ingredients:

       

      • 1320g cauliflower (sliced into florets)
      • 1 tbsp tarragon leaves
      • A pinch of nutmeg
      • ½ tsp sweet chilli powder
      • 750ml vegetable stock
      • 240ml cream
      • Chopped parsley

      Method:
       
      1. Add the cauliflower, vegetable stock and tarragon into a pan. Bring the mixture to a boil over a medium heat, before covering and simmering for another 15 minutes.
      2. Pour the mixture into a blender and add the nutmeg and chili powder. Blend until smooth.
      3. Fold the cream into the soup.
      4. Garnish with chopped parsley.

       

      If you’re using the Philips Soup Maker, there’s simply no need for multiple kitchen appliances! Place all the ingredients without the cream into the machine and simply select the puréed soup program. Add the cream and garnish at the end or leave out the cream if you feel that’ll make for a healthier vegetable soup.

      Want to try another autumn soup recipe? We have the perfect one: check out our simple soup recipe with tortellini.

      Winter vegetable soup


      Vegetable soup comes into its own during winter – there are few things more comforting on a cold day. This cheesy broccoli soup is a real crowd-pleaser and so simple to make in a soup-maker in next to no time at all.

      That’s all well and good, but what if you don’t have a soup maker? Have a go at this recipe for spicy lentil soup, which is just as easy without one:

       

      Ingredients:

       

      • 11 garlic clove (peeled and finely chopped)
      • 130g lentils
      • 1 tbsp olive oil
      • 30g fresh ginger (peeled and finely chopped)
      • 130g carrot (peeled and chopped)
      • 130g celery sticks (peeled and chopped)
      • 130g cherry tomatoes (quartered)
      • 2 red chilies (chopped)
      • 750ml vegetable stock
      • Salt and pepper to taste
      • 260g fresh spinach

      Method:
       
      1. Add olive oil, garlic, and ginger into the pan, followed by the chopped carrot and celery over a medium heat.
      2. Stir in the tomatoes and chilies and cook for 5 minutes.
      3. Add some seasoning and cook for a few more minutes, stirring the soup to release flavour.
      4. Pour in the lentils and vegetable stock and bring the mixture to the boil.
      5. Cover the pan and cook for a half-hour.
      6. Transfer the mixture to the blender and blend until smooth. Stir in the fresh spinach, leaving it to wilt for 30 seconds.

       

      With the Philips Soup Maker, you can achieve a chunkier soup using the chunky soup program in just three easy steps. As before, add all the ingredients to the machine, apart from the spinach, which can be added at the end.

      So, there you go. In no time at all you now know how to add seasonal vegetables to soup dishes whatever the weather and time of year.

      You may like

      See all articles

      Discover more

      Subscribe to our newsletter

      * This field is mandatory

      A welcome gift of 15% off*

      Exclusive offers and early access to sales

      Updates on Philips innovations and tips for a healthy lifestyle

      *
      I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!
      What does this mean?

      Payment

      We accept the following payment methods:
      Visa - payment method
      MasterCard - payment method
      American Express - payment method
      PayPal - payment method
      Klarna - payment method

      Help with your online order

      Frequently asked questions
      Terms and conditions
      Search order
      Student discount

      Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.