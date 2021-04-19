

With a few vegetable soup recipes in hand and the right equipment, you can make a soup as light and breezy as springtime. Spring has an exciting array of vegetables just waiting to be put together for a spring vegetable soup. Our chickpea soup with sweet potato, is light but warming, and a perfect bowl for that changeable springtime weather.

If you’re looking for something a little less spicy, why not try this simple spinach and spring onions spring soup? Here’s how to make it:

Ingredients:

180g spring onions – white and light green part only (cleaned, cut into half-inch pieces)

1 cup onions (chopped)

750ml low-sodium vegetable broth

Salt and pepper to taste

60g packed baby spinach

1 tbsp olive oil



Method:

First, wash the cut leeks in a bowl of water to remove any excess dirt. After straining through a colander, place the leeks in a large pan with a little olive oil and the chopped onions. Add salt and pepper to season. Cook the scallions for around 5 minutes over a medium heat, then add the vegetable broth. Bring the mixture to a boil, before reducing the heat and simmering for around 15 minutes. The spinach will cook in around 1 minute, so add this ingredient last. Finally, using a blender, purée your mixture into a texture of your choosing. For a thinner soup, simply add more broth or a little water.

Top tip: Add some beans for a protein boost. Or you can take a look at our vegetarian bean soup recipes.

If you’re lucky enough to have a soup maker at home, you can whip up your spring soup in no time at all. A model like the Philips Viva Collection Soup Maker will cook your ingredients in as little as 18 minutes without the need for lots of different pots and pans. Plus, It’s the only soup maker that heats and blends – all in one. Here’s how: