2 tbsp olive oil

400g tomatoes (quartered)

500ml vegetable stock

1 tsp sugar

2 tsp tomato purée

1 medium onion (peeled and diced)

Salt and pepper, to taste

If you feel like putting a twist on your recipe, simply add some of these extra ingredients:

Add leek and peas for a tasty tomato and vegetable soup. For more vegetable soup ideas, have a look at these seasonal variations.

Throw in a peeled and chopped carrot for a wholesome tomato and carrot soup variation.

Peel and mince a clove of garlic and some fresh basil for a classic tomato and basil soup recipe that’s perfect with some parmesan and croutons.



Now that you’ve got your ingredients, it’s time to get started.