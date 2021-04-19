  • 2 year warranty

  • 45 days return guarantee

  • Free delivery from £ 20

Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Reading time: 4 Min

    Easy tomato soup recipe: How to make tomato soup at home


    When you need a bit of comfort, a classic tomato soup recipe is sure to do the trick. Below, you’ll find a delicious yet simple recipe for homemade tomato soup that is both tasty and faster to make than a trip to the store. Read on to discover how to choose the right tomatoes and how to make tomato soup in just 7 easy steps.

    Homemade tomato soup: Choosing the right ingredients

     

    The joy of following a homemade tomato soup recipe is getting to choose all of the right ingredients. You’re going to want to use the very best tomatoes in your recipe. Here are some top tips for choosing your tomatoes.

     

    • To create a creamy soup: Plum or cherry tomatoes are dense and so are ideal if you’re trying to create your own creamy tomato soup recipe, as they don’t have as much water in them.
    • Experiment with density and flavour: Go for larger, heirloom tomatoes if you want to experiment with different densities and flavours!
    • Most importantly, make sure your tomatoes are ripe enough. Not sure how to check? Give your tomatoes a gentle squeeze. Unripe tomatoes will feel solid, whereas ripe ones will feel soft, without being mushy.

    How do you make tomato soup?


    This easy tomato soup recipe will cover the basics so that you can learn how to make a tomato soup from scratch, as well as with a soup maker. It’ll also show you what to add to your fresh tomato soup recipe in order to give it a special twist.

    Ingredients:

     

    • 2 tbsp olive oil
    • 400g tomatoes (quartered)
    • 500ml vegetable stock
    • 1 tsp sugar
    • 2 tsp tomato purée
    • 1 medium onion (peeled and diced)
    • Salt and pepper, to taste

     

    If you feel like putting a twist on your recipe, simply add some of these extra ingredients:

     

    • Add leek and peas for a tasty tomato and vegetable soup. For more vegetable soup ideas, have a look at these seasonal variations.
    • Throw in a peeled and chopped carrot for a wholesome tomato and carrot soup variation.
    • Peel and mince a clove of garlic and some fresh basil for a classic tomato and basil soup recipe that’s perfect with some parmesan and croutons.


    Now that you’ve got your ingredients, it’s time to get started.

    What you need

    Viva Collection

    SoupMaker

    HR2203/80
    • Enjoy soups, compotes and smoothies in minutes Enjoy soups, compotes and smoothies in minutes Enjoy soups, compotes and smoothies in minutes
      -{discount-value}

      Viva Collection SoupMaker

      HR2203/80
      ??????

      Method:

       

      1. Having warmed the olive oil in a large pan, add the onion and cook on a low heat until soft. This will take anywhere from 5 to 10 minutes.
      2. Stir in the tomato purée until all of the onion is coated.
      3. Now add the tomatoes and sprinkle in some salt and pepper.
      4. Stew the mixture for around 10 minutes, releasing all the tomato juices.
      5. Gently pour in the stock, stirring as you go.
      6. Reduce the heat and cook for around 25 minutes, with the lid on the pan.
      7. Finally, transfer your mixture into a blender.
       
      If you have a soup maker, such as this one from Philips, try this perfectly textured creamy tomato soup recipe, made to serve four people:
       
      1. Roast your tomatoes in an ovenproof dish at 200°C for 25 minutes.
      2. Place your roasted tomatoes, sugar, and veggie stock (and your chopped onions, sliced carrots, or crushed garlic – if you added them) into your soup maker.
      3. Select the ‘puree soup’ setting on your soup maker and leave it for 18 minutes.
      4. When the soup is ready, open the lid and pour into four bowls.

       

      And there you have it, soup that’s ready to enjoy at a moment’s notice.

       

      Wondering ‘how do you make tomato soup even more comforting?’ It’s simple – pair it with a grilled cheese sandwich to dip in your soup. Why not even make your own easy, hearty, homemade bread to use in your sandwich?

      You may like

      See all articles

      Discover more

      Subscribe to our newsletter

      * This field is mandatory

      A welcome gift of 15% off*

      Exclusive offers and early access to sales

      Updates on Philips innovations and tips for a healthy lifestyle

      *
      I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!
      What does this mean?

      Payment

      We accept the following payment methods:
      Visa - payment method
      MasterCard - payment method
      American Express - payment method
      PayPal - payment method
      Klarna - payment method

      Help with your online order

      Frequently asked questions
      Terms and conditions
      Search order
      Student discount

      Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.