Fitness Bread

If you like bread, you’ll love our healthy homemade bread suggestion that uses hearty ingredients, like rye and nut flours. It’s much more satisfying to eat homemade bread made in your kitchen that fills your home with the warm fragrance of baking. And if you haven’t made your own bread before, now is a great time to start something new.

Servings 4 servings, Preparation time 60 m, Cooking time: 60 minutes

Ingredients

150 grams of rye flour, whole grain

150 grams of wheat flour, whole grain

1 teaspoon of salt

200 milliliters of water

25 grams of yeast 1 tablesoon agave syrup

1 tablesoon agave syrup

40 grams of walnut

35 grams of pumpkin seed

50 grams of dried apricot

Directions