If you like bread, you’ll love our healthy homemade bread suggestion that uses hearty ingredients, like rye and nut flours. It’s much more satisfying to eat homemade bread made in your kitchen that fills your home with the warm fragrance of baking. And if you haven’t made your own bread before, now is a great time to start something new.
Servings 4 servings, Preparation time 60 m, Cooking time: 60 minutes
Ingredients
- 150 grams of rye flour, whole grain
- 150 grams of wheat flour, whole grain
- 1 teaspoon of salt
- 200 milliliters of water
- 25 grams of yeast
- 1 tablesoon agave syrup
- 40 grams of walnut
- 35 grams of pumpkin seed
- 50 grams of dried apricot
Directions
- 1. For the fitness bread, sift the rye flour and wheat flour together and add salt. Dissolve the yeast in lukewarm water and stir in agave syrup. Mix it into the flour, add oil and then knead to a smooth dough
- 2. Cover the dough and allow it to rise in a warm place for approx. 30 minutes.
- 3. In the meantime, coarsely chop the nuts and seeds and cut the apricots into small pieces.
- 4. The dough will have increased in volume during the resting phase. Now knead the nuts, seeds, and fruit briskly into the dough, ensuring they are evenly distributed.
- 5. Place the dough directly into the baking accessory, cover, and allow it to rest again for approx. 15 minutes.
- 6. Bake the dough in the Airfryer at the indicated at 180 degrees for 60 minutes
- 7. From time to time, sprinkle the fitness bread with a little water to give the crust a beautiful shine.