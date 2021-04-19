Search terms
To understand the difference between saturated and unsaturated fat, we have to go right down to a chemical level.
What is saturated fat? Definition and function
Your body needs healthy fats for energy and to function well. As you now know, saturated fats predominately have single bonds, and are mostly considered to be the unhealthier form of fat. So, is saturated fat bad? In high quantities, yes. But that’s not to say you can’t treat yourself to a fry-up or delicious dessert every now and again. It’s all about balance.
When it comes to saturated fats, the daily recommended intake should amount to around 30g for men, 20g for women and less for children, according to the NHS.† Ultimately, however, it's best to aim to reduce your overall fat intake and swap saturated fats for unsaturated fats. Where possible, saturated fatty acids should be replaced with polyunsaturated fatty acids as this will help decrease your risk for certain diseases, as well as help to prevent a build-up bad cholesterol.
What is unsaturated fat? Definition and function
Unsaturated fatty acids are made up of double bonds and can have a healthy impact on the condition of the heart. Fat is an important part of a balanced, healthy diet as your body uses it as an energy source. Plus, it helps your body absorb fat soluble vitamins. So, is unsaturated fat bad? In general, no! For example:
If you’re looking for examples of unsaturated fat and saturated fat containing foods, you’ve come to the right place
Saturated fatty acids
These mainly occur in foods of animal origin, for example:
Fun fact: Fast food and ready meals are high in saturated fat, as are cakes, crisps, and other similar snacks.
Great-tasting chips with up to 90% less fat!*
Air is the new oil. Philips Airfryer is the only airfryer with superior Rapid Air technology to fry your favourite foods with little or no added oil and up to 90% less fat. Enjoy crispier results with Philips Rapid Air for 7 x faster airflow. See all benefits
These can be either polyunsaturated or monounsaturated. Monounsaturated fats can be found in:
Meanwhile, polyunsaturated fats – omega-3 and omega-6 – can be found in:
To make sure that you reach your daily recommended fat intake – consisting mainly of unsaturated fats – you should bear these tips in mind:
Not all chips are unhealthy and full of fat, however. Have you ever heard of a hot air fryer? With a modern appliance, such as the Philips Viva Collection Airfryer, you can prepare delicious chips, snacks, and other dishes the healthy way. This way you can reduce unhealthy fat, but without having to compromise on taste.
