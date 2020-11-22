Home
    Avance Collection

    Juicer (1200W)

    HR1922/21
    Fresh juice with as much fibre as you like
      Avance Collection Juicer (1200W)

      HR1922/21
      Fresh juice with as much fibre as you like

      FiberBoost technology enables you to choose the texture of juice you prefer, selecting with the switch of a button, from a refreshing clear juice to a more creamy juice with up to 50% more fibre.

        Fresh juice with as much fibre as you like

        Choose up to 50% extra fibre

        • QuickClean
        • 1200 W
        • XXL feeding tube
        FiberBoost Technology with up to 50% extra fibre

        FiberBoost Technology with up to 50% extra fibre

        FiberBoost technology enables you to choose the texture of juice you prefer, selecting with the switch of a button, from a refreshing clear juice to a more creamy juice with up to 50% more fibre. The unique combination of smartly controlled constant speeds and the unique sieve design allows you to have more or less fibre in your juice, so that everyone can enjoy their favourite.

        Easy-to-clean sieve

        Easy-to-clean sieve

        Thanks to the polished sieve it is very easy to clean away leftovers with a kitchen sponge.

        Closer to silent

        Closer to silent

        The new motor has lower noise and vibration levels, which make the overall juicing experience closer to silent.

        Just pour in water for quick pre-cleaning

        Just pour in water for quick pre-cleaning

        Philips' unique pre-clean function allows you to quickly rinse clean your juicer between different juices or after juicing. By pouring water into the pusher, you can create a water fountain, rinsing away unwanted leftovers.

        Pulp naturally falls into one container

        Pulp naturally falls into one container

        The round shape, without nooks and crannies, means that leftovers are collected in the pulp container.

        Drip stop for clean kitchen worktop

        Drip stop for clean kitchen worktop

        The integrated drip stop allows you to stop between juicing sessions, keeping your worktop spotless. Activate the drip stop by simply turning the spout.

        XXL feeding tube (80 mm)

        XXL feeding tube (80 mm)

        Save time and start juicing faster. You no longer need to cut up most fruit and vegetables to fit this juice machine. Just pop it all into the 80 mm XXL feeding tube, and enjoy a boost of nutrition every day.

        Powerful 1200-W motor

        Juice the toughest fruits and vegetables effortlessly with the strong 1200-W motor.

        Technical Specifications

        • Accessories

          Included
          • Jug
          • Recipe booklet

        • Country of origin

          Made in
          China

        • General specifications

          Number of speed settings
          2
          Product features
          • Dishwasher safe
          • Integrated cord storage
          • Non-slip feet
          • QuickClean

        • Service

          2-year worldwide guarantee
          Yes

        • Sustainability

          Packaging
          > 90% recycled materials
          User manual
          100% recycled paper

        • Technical specifications

          Capacity jar
          1  l
          Capacity pulp container
          2.1  l
          Cord length
          1  m
          Power
          1200  W
          Voltage
          220-240  V

        • Weight and dimensions

          Dimensions of packaging (L x W x H)
          550 x 320 x 330  mm
          Dimensions of product (LxWxH)
          296 x 250 x 432  mm
          Feeding tube diameter
          80  mm
          Weight incl. packaging
          4.7  kg

        • Design

          Colour
          Metallic

        • Finishing

          Material jug
          SAN
          Material of main body
          Metal

