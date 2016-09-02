Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Avance Collection

    Spout

    CP0445
    • to replace your current spout to replace your current spout to replace your current spout
      -{discount-value}

      Avance Collection Spout

      CP0445

      to replace your current spout

      The integrated drip stop allows you to stop between juicing sessions, keeping your worktop spotless. Activate the drip stop by simply turning the spout. See all benefits

      Avance Collection Spout

      to replace your current spout

      The integrated drip stop allows you to stop between juicing sessions, keeping your worktop spotless. Activate the drip stop by simply turning the spout. See all benefits

      to replace your current spout

      The integrated drip stop allows you to stop between juicing sessions, keeping your worktop spotless. Activate the drip stop by simply turning the spout. See all benefits

      Avance Collection Spout

      to replace your current spout

      The integrated drip stop allows you to stop between juicing sessions, keeping your worktop spotless. Activate the drip stop by simply turning the spout. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all Juice extractor accessories

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        See all parts and accessories
        Avance Collection

        Avance Collection

        Spout

        Total:

        to replace your current spout

        • black
        • Plastic
        • detachable

        Easily renew your product with original Philips parts

        From time to time your product needs a facelift, and with Philips consumer replacement parts to renew your product, it's never been so easy! All this with guaranteed Philips quality.

        Technical Specifications

        • Replaceable part

          Fits product family
          HR1900/xx
          Fits product type:
          • HR1915/xx
          • HR1916/xx
          • HR1918/xx
          • HR1919/xx
          • HR1920/xx
          • HR1921/xx
          • HR1922/xx
          • HR1925/xx

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

        Find a spare part or an accessory

        Go to parts and accessories

        Accessories

        See all parts and accessories

          Suggested products

            Recently viewed products

              Get your welcome gift of £10 off*


              Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up to enjoy:​

              A welcome gift of £10 off*

              Tips and articles on healthy lifestyles- restful sleep, skincare, and more.

              People that are happy to make use of their membership
              *

              I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

              What does this mean?
              *Click here to read about voucher terms and conditions

              Help with your online order

              Frequently asked questions
              Terms and conditions
              Search order
              Student discount
              © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2022. All rights reserved.

              Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.