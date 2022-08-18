Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Avance Collection

    Pusher head

    CP0436
    • to replace your current pusher cover to replace your current pusher cover to replace your current pusher cover
      -{discount-value}

      Avance Collection Pusher head

      CP0436

      to replace your current pusher cover

      this is a part of the pusher See all benefits

      Avance Collection Pusher head

      to replace your current pusher cover

      this is a part of the pusher See all benefits

      to replace your current pusher cover

      this is a part of the pusher See all benefits

      Avance Collection Pusher head

      to replace your current pusher cover

      this is a part of the pusher See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all Juice extractor accessories

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        See all parts and accessories
        Avance Collection

        Avance Collection

        Pusher head

        Total:

        to replace your current pusher cover

        • grey

        Easily renew your product with original Philips parts

        From time to time your product needs a facelift, and with Philips consumer replacement parts to renew your product, it's never been so easy! All this with guaranteed Philips quality.

        Technical Specifications

        • Replaceable part

          Fits product type:
          • HR1915/xx
          • HR1916/xx
          • HR1918/xx
          • HR1919/xx
          • HR1921/xx
          • HR1922/xx
          • HR1925/xx

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

        Find a spare part or an accessory

        Go to parts and accessories

        Accessories

        See all parts and accessories

          Suggested products

            Recently viewed products

              Get your welcome gift of £10 off*


              Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up to enjoy:​

              A welcome gift of £10 off*

              Tips and articles on healthy lifestyles- restful sleep, skincare, and more.

              People that are happy to make use of their membership
              *

              I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

              What does this mean?
              *Click here to read about voucher terms and conditions

              Help with your online order

              Frequently asked questions
              Terms and conditions
              Search order
              Student discount
              © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2022. All rights reserved.

              Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.