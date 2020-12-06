Home
    PerfectCare Compact Plus

    Steam generator iron

    GC7920/26
    • Finish ironing 30 minutes faster Finish ironing 30 minutes faster Finish ironing 30 minutes faster
      So fast and convenient, and you'll never worry about burning clothes. Finish faster with twice as much steam as a steam iron. No settings to change and faster results with better wrinkle removal. Easy to iron your whole basket in one go. See all benefits

        Finish ironing 30 minutes faster

        Compared to Philips steam iron Azur*

        • Max 6.5-bar pump pressure
        • Up to 430 g steam boost
        • 1.5 l detachable water tank
        • Carry lock
        Guaranteed no burns

        Guaranteed no burns

        Even if you're multi-tasking or get distracted, you'll never burn your clothes. Thanks to our OptimalTEMP technology, we promise this steam generator iron will never burn any ironable fabric. You can even leave it resting face down on your clothes or ironing board. No burns, no shine. Guaranteed.

        No temperature settings to change

        No temperature settings to change

        Save a step in your weekly ironing routine. You won't need to separate fabrics or change settings and wait for the temperature to change any more. Thanks to OptimalTEMP, you iron everything from your denim jeans to delicate silks without adjusting the temperature.

        Powerful steam for ultimate crease removal

        Powerful steam for ultimate crease removal

        When you need to tackle tough creases with ease, rely on our continuous steam to do the hard work for you. Watch those creases melt away when you use an extra boost of steam where you need it. And it's perfect when you want to steam vertical curtains or refresh hanging clothes.

        Smooth scratch-resistant SteamGlide soleplate for easy glide

        Smooth scratch-resistant SteamGlide soleplate for easy glide

        Our special SteamGlide soleplate smoothly glides over any fabric. It's also non-stick, scratch-resistant and easy to clean.

        Calc-clean container included - no cartridges, no extra cost

        Calc-clean container included - no cartridges, no extra cost

        It's easy to maintain your steam generator with Smart Calc Clean, our built-in descaling system. It will remind you when it's time to descale and includes a container to make descaling easy and safe. Since it is reusable you will save money and never need to buy extra cartridges.

        Lightweight and compact for easy use and storage

        Lightweight and compact for easy use and storage

        Thanks to its compact size it's light and easy to handle as you iron your clothes. It even fits on your ironing board. But don't think smaller means less powerful. Thanks to our exclusive ProVelocity technology, we've made powerful steam generators that are lightweight and more compact than ever.

        Large detachable water tank for easy refilling

        Large detachable water tank for easy refilling

        A 1.5 litre transparent tank gives you up to 1.5 hours of continuous use. See clearly how much water is left and refill easily at any time under the tap through the large filling door.

        Safe and easy auto shut-off

        Safe and easy auto shut-off

        The automatic shut-off function automatically switches off your steam generator iron if it has not been used for a few minutes. This saves energy and gives you peace of mind.

        Carry lock for safe and easy transport

        Carry lock for safe and easy transport

        Lock your iron securely to the base station for easy carrying around the house and to reduce the risk of accidentally touching the hot soleplate.

        Technical Specifications

        • Technology

          For all ironable fabrics
          Yes
          No burns
          Yes
          No temperature settings needed
          Yes
          OptimalTEMP technology
          Yes
          ProVelocity steam engine
          Yes

        • Fast crease removal

          Continuous steam
          Up to 120  g/min
          Power
          2400  W
          Pressure
          Max 6.5-bar pump
          Ready to use
          2  min
          Steam boost
          Up to 430  g
          Steam-on-demand
          Yes
          Vertical steam
          Yes
          Voltage
          220-240  V

        • Easy to use

          Auto shut-off
          Yes
          Safe on all ironable fabrics
          Even delicates like silk
          Soleplate gliding performance
          4  stars
          Soleplate scratch resistance
          4  stars
          Soleplate name
          SteamGlide
          Water tank capacity
          1500  ml
          Detachable water tank
          Yes
          Hose length
          1.6  m
          Integrated power plug
          Yes
          Power cord length
          1.65  m
          Ready to use
          • Light indicator
          • Sound indicator
          Refill anytime during use
          Yes
          Tap water suitable
          Yes
          Precision steam tip
          Yes

        • Scale management

          Descaling and cleaning
          Smart Calc Clean
          Descaling reminder
          • Light
          • Sound

        • Storage

          Carry lock
          For transportation and safety
          Cord storage
          Velcro fix
          Hose storage
          Hose storage compartment

        • Accessories included

          Calc clean container
          Yes

        • Size and weight

          Packaging dimensions (W x H x D)
          23 x 26.5 x 42.6  cm
          Product dimensions (W x H x D)
          20 x 23.3 x 37.1  cm
          Total weight with packaging
          3.85  kg
          Weight of iron
          1.3  kg
          Weight of iron + base
          2.8  kg

        • Guarantee

          2 year worldwide guarantee
          Yes

        • Green efficiency

          Energy saving*
          35  %
          Product packaging
          100% recyclable
          Recycled plastic used
          15  %
          User manual
          100% recycled paper

        • Design

          Colour
          Aqua Blue

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            • Based on a 2 hour ironing session
            • Up to 35% energy savings based on IEC 603311, compared to GC6734.

