Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
Finish ironing 30 minutes faster
So fast and convenient, and you'll never worry about burning clothes. Finish faster with twice as much steam as a steam iron. No settings to change and faster results with better wrinkle removal. Easy to iron your whole basket in one go. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Finish ironing 30 minutes faster
So fast and convenient, and you'll never worry about burning clothes. Finish faster with twice as much steam as a steam iron. No settings to change and faster results with better wrinkle removal. Easy to iron your whole basket in one go. See all benefits
Finish ironing 30 minutes faster
So fast and convenient, and you'll never worry about burning clothes. Finish faster with twice as much steam as a steam iron. No settings to change and faster results with better wrinkle removal. Easy to iron your whole basket in one go. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Finish ironing 30 minutes faster
So fast and convenient, and you'll never worry about burning clothes. Finish faster with twice as much steam as a steam iron. No settings to change and faster results with better wrinkle removal. Easy to iron your whole basket in one go. See all benefits