    Reading time: 6 Min

    Breakfast smoothies: 7 easy recipes for healthy breakfast smoothies every day


    Smoothies are delicious, easy-to-make and a great way to contribute to your recommended 5-a-day fruit and vegetables. For those who wish to make healthy breakfast smoothies every day, this article provides a weekly schedule that focuses on just one ingredient each time. In addition to these seven breakfast smoothie recipes, we’ll also share some pro tips to take your breakfast smoothies to the next level.

    Are smoothies good for breakfast?


    Yes! A smoothie bowl for breakfast is quick and easy to make and can be a great source of vitamins and nutrients. A smoothie is also a great option for those who usually dislike eating vegetables. Packed with protein, fruits and vegetables, a smoothie for breakfast can be an optimum source of energy and the perfect start to your day.

    How to make a breakfast smoothie: Getting the balance right

     

    ANow that you know smoothies are good for breakfast, you’re probably wondering how to make a breakfast smoothie. Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Here are our top tips for the perfect smoothie.

     

    1. Use the right combination of ingredients in your smoothie.
      It’s easy to think that the more ingredients you throw into your smoothie, the better it is for you. After all, the ingredients are all healthy, right? Well, this method can be a bit reckless in that it risks loading your smoothie up with calories, sugar, and fat. To avoid this, ensure that fruit pulp or pureed fruit or vegetables make up at least 50% of the smoothie. The best way to do this is to stick to a recipe with a pre-balanced mix of solid and liquid ingredients, avoiding isolated nutrients or added sugar.
    2. Be careful when sweetening your smoothie.  
      A healthy breakfast smoothie’s sweetness should come from fresh or frozen fruit, rather than sweetened yogurt or juice from concentrate. If you need an additional sweetness kick, try natural sugars like agave syrup, honey, or maple syrup. But try not to use these natural sweeteners too much, as they too contain sugar. If you’re looking for more sweetness from a fruit source, dates are a great way to sweeten your breakfast fruit smoothie.
    3. Be sure to add protein, fibre, and vitamin C to your smoothie.
      To make sure you’re making filling breakfast smoothies, add a source of protein. This could be low-fat milk, for example, or Greek yogurt or plant-based milk. Fibre is mainly found in fruits and vegetables, while citrus fruits can be good sources of vitamin C. Luckily, the following seven breakfast smoothies contain a healthy and balanced mix of vitamins and minerals.†

    If you follow the tips above, a healthy breakfast smoothie is a brilliant way to start your day off on a balanced diet. With a good, powerful, and easy-to-clean blender like the High-Speed Blender from the Philips Collection, you can make sure your smoothies turn out great every time, with little to no effort at all.
      Healthy breakfast smoothie recipes

       

      Having a healthy smoothie everyday doesn’t have to be boring. Here are seven simple breakfast smoothie ideas to give you a different one to try every day of the week.

      Day 1: Blackberry smoothie

      Ingredients:

       

      • 82g blackberries (fresh or frozen)
      • 1 banana
      • 180ml low-fat yoghurt
      • 1 tsp honey or agave syrup

        Method:

      1. Blend all the ingredients in the blender until everything is smooth.

       

      Tip: Add 1 tsp of finely grated ginger for extra freshness.

      Day 2: Vegan strawberry smoothie

      Ingredients:

       

      • 500ml coconut milk (low-fat or light)
      • 250g frozen strawberries
      • 2 tbsp maple syrup

        Method:

      1. Add all ingredients to the blender.
      2. Puree until smooth and creamy.

      Tip: Use fresh strawberries if in season and omit the maple syrup if their natural sweetness is enough.

      Day 3: Watermelon smoothie
       
      Ingredients:

       

      • 1kg watermelon
      • 2 limes

      Method:

       

      1. Peel and dice the watermelon and put it in the blender.
      2. Add freshly squeezed lime juice.
      3. Mix the ingredients.
      4. Sift the smoothie through a dishcloth to catch the seeds.

      Tip: For an even more intense red colour, add 1 large, boiled beetroot to the smoothie.
      orange smoothie

      Day 4: Orange smoothie


      Ingredients:

       

      • 2 medium-sized oranges
      • 1 banana
      • 75ml low-fat Greek yoghurt
      • Sweetener, such as honey, or agave syrup to taste
      • Ice cubes (if needed)

      Method:

       

      1. Starting with the oranges, add all ingredients (except the sweetener) to a blender.
      2. Puree until smooth. If necessary, sweeten with stevia, honey, or agave syrup.

      Top tip: For a little more sweetness, swap the oranges with 3 tangerines and, if possible, go without the sweeteners.

      Day 5: Butternut smoothie

      Ingredients:

       

      • 250ml unsweetened, low-fat vanilla milk
      • 35g frozen butternut squash (diced)
      • ½ tsp cinnamon
      • 1 scoop of vanilla protein powder

      Method:

       

      1. Blend all the ingredients in a blender until everything is pureed and creamy. Add some nutmeg, cloves, and ginger powder for the ultimate spicy touch.

      Day 6: Avocado smoothie

      Ingredients:

       

      • 1 ripe avocado
      • 370ml low-fat milk
      • 1 ½ tbsp fresh lemon juice
      • 1 tbsp agave syrup or honey
      • 1 tbsp fresh chopped basil

      Method:

       

      1. Put the flesh of the avocado in a blender and add milk, lemon juice and basil.
      2. Blend until everything is finely pureed.

      Top tip: Like your smoothies really green? Add some spinach for double the colour and an added kick of vitamins.

      Day 7: Blueberry smoothie

      Ingredients:

       

      • 165g blueberries
      • 220ml low-fat yogurt
      • ½ banana

      Method:

       

      1. Mix all ingredients in the blender until they are evenly pureed. You can also add 45g of strawberries to the smoothie for extra vitamin C.

      https://www.nhs.uk/conditions/vitamins-and-minerals/  

