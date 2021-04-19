Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
ANow that you know smoothies are good for breakfast, you’re probably wondering how to make a breakfast smoothie. Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Here are our top tips for the perfect smoothie.
If you follow the tips above, a healthy breakfast smoothie is a brilliant way to start your day off on a balanced diet. With a good, powerful, and easy-to-clean blender like the High-Speed Blender from the Philips Collection, you can make sure your smoothies turn out great every time, with little to no effort at all.
Having a healthy smoothie everyday doesn’t have to be boring. Here are seven simple breakfast smoothie ideas to give you a different one to try every day of the week.
Day 1: Blackberry smoothie
Ingredients:
Tip: Add 1 tsp of finely grated ginger for extra freshness.
Day 2: Vegan strawberry smoothie
Ingredients:
Tip: Use fresh strawberries if in season and omit the maple syrup if their natural sweetness is enough.
Day 3: Watermelon smoothie
Ingredients:
Method:
Tip: For an even more intense red colour, add 1 large, boiled beetroot to the smoothie.
Day 4: Orange smoothie
Ingredients:
Method:
Top tip: For a little more sweetness, swap the oranges with 3 tangerines and, if possible, go without the sweeteners.
Day 5: Butternut smoothie
Ingredients:
Method:
Day 6: Avocado smoothie
Ingredients:
Method:
Top tip: Like your smoothies really green? Add some spinach for double the colour and an added kick of vitamins.
Day 7: Blueberry smoothie
Ingredients:
Method: