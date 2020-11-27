There are two ways to recycle your dental care products:
1. Dropping them off at a public drop-off location
You can find your nearest public drop-off location on the interactive map here. You can then drop off your dental care products.
2. By setting up your own public drop-off location
If you would like to set up and host your own public drop-off location, you can do so.
For more information on public drop-off locations and what it involves to set one up, please visit the TerraCycle® page here.
Every year dental care products end up in landfill across the UK. We are working with TerraCycle® to put an end to this enormous loss of resources.
The Philips Dental Care Recycling Programme allows us to recycle dental care products and prevents them from ending up in landfill. Not only are you helping the environment, but the waste you recycle with us also helps to raise money for charitable organisations and schools.
Waste that is NOT accepted:
TerraCycle® is an innovative recycling company that has become a global leader in recycling typically hard-to-recycle waste. TerraCycle® offers a range of free programmes that are funded by conscientious companies, as well as recycling solutions available for purchase for almost every form of waste. To date, over 202 million people are collecting in 21 countries and have collected billions of pieces of waste, raising over 44 million dollars for charities around the world.
More information can be found on TerraCycle®'s website here.
You can participate in this scheme in two ways:
By dropping your waste off off at a public drop-off location:
Find your nearest public drop-off location on the interactive map here, and drop off your dental care products including any brand of electric toothbrush heads and covers electric flosser nozzles, flossing sticks interdental brushes or dental floss containers.
By setting up a public drop-off location:
If there are no public drop-off locations within a 5-mile radius, you can set up your own. Simply follow the steps below:
Create a TerraCycle® account
Find a public place to host your collection (with the prior consent of the person in charge of the place)
Fill out this form to request to join the programme as a public drop-off location administrator
When you are finished with your dental care product, rinse it under hot water to get any excess product off it.
Bring your dental care product to the nearest location to drop it off.
Wash or sanitise your hands before placing your product in the bin.
Once you have placed your dental care product in the bin, wash or sanitize your hands.
There are two ways to recycle an electric toothbrush in the UK.
Kerbside collection
Your local authority may collect small electrical items including your electric toothbrush. Visit your local council page to see if they collect small electrical items. This is usually found under ‘what can I Recycle.’ If they do, follow the guidance provided to get your electric toothbrush collected and recycled.
Recycling centre
Another way to recycle your electric toothbrush is to take it along to your local recycling center. To find your nearest one, visit Recyclenow.