How can I get involved?

There are two ways to recycle your dental care products:

1. Dropping them off at a public drop-off location

You can find your nearest public drop-off location on the interactive map here. You can then drop off your dental care products.

2. By setting up your own public drop-off location

If you would like to set up and host your own public drop-off location, you can do so.

For more information on public drop-off locations and what it involves to set one up, please visit the TerraCycle® page here.