Doing business responsibly and sustainably
Acting with purpose
We are working to minimize our impact on the planet by taking climate action, driving the transition to a circular economy, implementing EcoDesign in our products, and partnering with our suppliers to reduce their environmental footprint.
We aim to deliver social impact by improving people’s health and well-being, offering the best place to work, and engaging with our suppliers and the communities where we operate.
At Philips, everything we do is anchored by ethical and responsible practices. Our management structure, operating model, ethics framework and robust risk management help us maintain the highest standards.
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