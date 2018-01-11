At Philips, our purpose is to improve people’s health and well-being through meaningful innovation. We aim to improve 2.5 billion lives per year by 2030, including 400 million in underserved communities.
As a technology company, we – and our brand licensees – innovate for people with one consistent belief: there’s always a way to make life better.
We have a proud heritage of ground-breaking innovation that stretches back over 130 years. Meaningful innovation – focused on our customers’ needs – remains at the heart of everything we do.
~9% of sales
invested in R&D
in 2025
~9% of sales
~50%
software/data science focus in R&D in 2025
50,500
patent rights
#1 company
for MedTech patent filings
with European Patent Office in 2025
Clarivate Top
100 Global Innovator ™
13th year in a row
~9% of sales
invested in R&D
in 2024
~50%
software/data science focus in R&D in 2024
#1 company
for MedTech patent filings with European Patent Office in 2025
50,500
patent rights
Clarivate Top 100 Global Innovator ™
13th year in a row
As a responsible company, we operate sustainably, to high Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) standards. We continue to embed sustainability ever deeper in the way we do business – in our own operations and beyond, together with our partners.
A diverse and inclusive workplace
The continued success of our company depends on every employee feeling valued, respected, and empowered to contribute fully.
We are a diverse team made up of some 67,300 individuals across over 100 countries, all with different backgrounds, perspectives and experiences.
We value these differences – they’re what make creativity and innovation flourish.
We want Philips to be the best place to work for people who share our passion.
Over 130 years of people-focused innovation
Products come and go... Technologies change... But Philips is still about one thing: Creating meaningful innovation that improves people’s health and well-being
Delivering innovation that matters to you
At Philips, we want people to be healthy, live well and enjoy life. We are a technology company that cares about people and the planet.
Inspiring us to improve further
You are about to visit a Philips global content pageContinue
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.