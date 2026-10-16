Together, we can unlock your data and put it to work

Clinical insights manager (CIM) is Philips’ new cloud-based (health suite digital platform), service-enabled, enterprise-wide platform that allows hospitals to capture, store and analyze high-fidelity patient data utilizing tools and dashboards to take actionable steps towards quality improvement, alarm management and research initiatives. Watch how it combines storage and aggregation of data with tools that allow you to query, filter and sort it so you can transform this information into valuable insights that help you achieve your clinical healthcare goals.