Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

Medtronic™ Pads Adapter

Medtronic™ Pads

Adapter

05-10000

Find similar products

HeartStart Adult AED Defibrillator Pads may also be used with defibrillators from other manufacturers, using Philips HeartStart Adapters, whether defibrillators are manual or automated. The adapters allow ALS caregivers to connect the pads to their manual defibrillator. Adapters cannot be used with FR2 Infant/Child Reduced-Energy Defibrillator Pads. The removable 05-10000 adapter is for Medtronic Physio-Control Quik-Combo LifePak 9, 10C, 11, 12, and 500 defibrillators.

Contact us

Specifications

Product details
Product details
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • M3713A, M3716A, M3718A, M3717A, M3719A
Product Category
  • Defibrillation
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • Medtronic Physio-Control LifePak 9, 10C, 11, 12, 20, and 500 defibrillators
Product Type
  • Adapter
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Multi-Patient Use
CE Certified
  • Yes
Package Weight
  • .025 kg
Packaging Unit
  • 1 per package
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Minimum Shelf Life
  • None
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Use with Other Supplies
  • 989803158211, 989803158221, 989803149981, 989803149991, M3713A, M3716A, M3718A, M3717A, M3719A
  • Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand