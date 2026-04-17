¹ Cohen WR, Hayes-Gill B. . Acta Obstet Gynecol Scand. 2014 Jun ; 93 (6) : 590-5.
Avalon Beltless Solution has been clinically evaluated in the following studies:
Fox, D., Coddington, R., Scarf, V. et al. Harnessing technology to enable all women mobility in labour and birth: feasibility of implementing beltless non-invasive fetal ECG applying the NASSS framework. Pilot Feasibility Stud 7, 214 (2021). DOI: 10.1186/s40814-021-00953-6
Fox, D., Coddington, R., Scarf, V. Wanting to be 'with woman', not with machine: Midwives' experiences of caring for women being continuously monitored in labour. Women and birth 35(4), 387-393. DOI: 10.1016/j.wombi.2021.09.002
C Reis de Carvalho, P Nogueira, D Ayres-de-Campos. Quality of fetal heart rate monitoring with transabdominal fetal ECG during maternal movement in labor: A prospective study. Acta Obstetricia et Gynecologica Scandinavica 2022. DOI: 10.1111/aogs.14434
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