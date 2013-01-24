Home
Philips e-Alert Alerting solution for MRI systems

Philips e-Alert

Alerting solution for MRI systems

895000

Philips e-Alert is an intelligent hardware- or software-based tool that keeps a close virtual eye on your MRI system performance. Using powerful sensor technology, it continuously monitors key parameters of your MRI systems – and issues an automatic alert if something is amiss¹.

System uptime

Provides around-the-clock, proactive remote monitoring of critical parameters, helping you to address potential issues before they occur.
Reduce unexpected maintenance

May help reduce unexpected maintenance costs for your MRI system
Enhance patient throughput

e-Alert can inform you of system issues before patients arrive, providing you with the ability to reduce unexpected re-scheduling of patients.
Environmentally friendly

Philips e-Alert may help you reduce unnessecary Helium boil-off at your Healthcare facility².
Keep control of data

Allows you to control which data is shared with Philips.
Monitor system performance

Delivers monitoring and trending information on system performance and environmental conditions over time.
Our strategic goal is to move from a reactive to a proactive service model that enables continuity in care delivery. We have built the capability to identify a potential problem before it happens. Customers require both optimal clinical performance and predictable cost of ownership – something smart data analytics can provide very effectively. 

- Robert Cascella, CEO Imaging Business Groups at Philips.

In the past, we were aware that something was wrong, but didn’t know exactly what and where until much later. We now work proactively rather than reactively if an issue occurs. This reduces the likelihood of costly downtime and, in turn, minimizes the impact on patients.

- Peter Heidi, Marienhospital, Stuttgart

  • ¹Specific benefits are depending on your system configuration and contract entitlements.
  • ²Only for MRI systems with a 10K magnet.

