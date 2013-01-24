Home
Telemon Tether Cable Telemetry Cable

Telemon Tether Cable

Telemetry Cable

989803143491

Patient data, TeleMon tether shielded cable connects the M2636C TeleMon companion monitor and the PWD (Patient Worn Device) tether cable (989803143481).

