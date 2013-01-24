Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

3 lead Detachable Shield Replacements Tele lead set Shield Accessories

3 lead Detachable Shield Replacements Tele lead set Shield

Accessories

989803153031

Find similar products

3 lead detachable shields. Detachable shield to be replaced after 15 cleaning cycles. Bag of 10

Contact us

Documentation

Brochure (1)

Brochure

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand