AED Awareness Placard Accessories

AED Awareness Placard red

Accessories

989803170901

Raise AED awareness by putting an AED Awareness Placard above every AED located in a public area. Easy-to-understand graphics raise awareness by passers-by about how to use an AED in an emergency. Great for office settings, sports clubs, public facilities, school settings and more.

Specifications

Product details
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • 861304, M3860A, M3861A, M5066A, 861282, 861388, 861389
Product Category
  • Defibrillation
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • No
Product Type
  • Accessories
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Reusable
CE Certified
  • No
Package Weight
  • .16 kg
Packaging Unit
  • 1 unit
Minimum Shelf Life
  • None
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile

