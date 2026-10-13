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ECG
Clear tape wet gel ECG electrode
Clear tape wet gel ECG electrode
Electrode
ECG
Clear tape wet gel ECG electrode
Electrode
ECG
Disposable, clear tape backing, wet gel electrode for monitoring ECG. 50mm (2") round. 30/pouch, 300/case
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Technical support
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Specifications
Product details
Product Category
ECG
Gel-Type
Wet
Patient Application
Adult; Child
Material
Paper Tape
Product Type
Electrode
Electrode Shape
Round
Electrode Size
50 mm (2") round
Electrode Connector Type
Snap, Grabber
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
Single-Patient Use
Sterile or Non-Sterile
Non-Sterile
Latex-free
Yes
Minimum Shelf Life
18 months
Packaging Unit
30 electrodes per pouch, 10 pouches per box
CE Certified
Yes
Use with non-Philips medical instruments
Yes
Disclaimer
Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.
Philips - Clear tape wet gel ECG electrode Electrode - Philips