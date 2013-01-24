Home
LoFlo etCO2 / O2 Oral-Nasal Cannula Capnography

LoFlo etCO2 / O2 Oral-Nasal Cannula

Capnography

M2760A

CO2 oral-nasal cannula, adult, IntelliVue Sidestream monitoring, disposable, non-intubated.

Specifications

Product details
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • 860335, M2741A, M3014A, M8105A, M8102A, M3002A
Product Category
  • Gas
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • No
Product Type
  • Capnography
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Single-Patient Use
CE Certified
  • Yes
Package Weight
  • .860 kg
Packaging Unit
  • box of 10
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Minimum Shelf Life
  • None
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Use with Other Supplies
  • N/A
Gas Capnography
Technology
  • Sidestream
Tube Length
  • 3.0 m (10')
Patient Application
  • Adult
Intubated or Non-Intubated
  • Non-Intubated
With Oxygen
  • Yes
Short Term or Long Term
  • Short Term
  • Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.

