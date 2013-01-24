Data Card and Tray Accessories

The 16 mb data card holds approximately 8 hours of incident and ECG information, or one hour with voice recording. A flash data card reader (M3524A) enables data transfer from the card to a personal computer for use with Philips HeartStart Event Review data management software.
|Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
|
|Product Category
|
|Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
|
|Product Type
|
|Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
|
|CE Certified
|
|Package Weight
|
|Packaging Unit
|
|Minimum Shelf Life
|
|Sterile OR Non-Sterile
|