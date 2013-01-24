Home
ECG extender trunk cable Telemetry Cable

ECG extender trunk cable 5 lead, IEC, Telemetry, TeleMon, shielded

Telemetry Cable

M4794A

ECG extender trunk cable, 5 lead, IEC TeleMon accessory. Adds length to standard telemetry ECG 5 lead cables (IEC colors), colors white, red, green, yellow, black. Recommended when TeleMon is to be used at patients bedside.

Specifications

Product details
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • M2636A, M2636B, M2636C
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • No
Product Category
  • ECG
Product Type
  • Telemetry Cable
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Multi-Patient Use
CE Certified
  • Yes
Package Weight
  • .228 kg
Packaging Unit
  • 1 pack = 1 cable
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Minimum Shelf Life
  • None
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Use with Other Supplies
  • M2596A; M2597A
ECG Telemetry Cable
Cable Length
  • 1.0 m (3.3')
Number of Leads
  • 5
Shielded
  • Yes
Number of Pins
  • N/A
Color Coding
  • IEC

