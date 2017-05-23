Infant/Child SMART PADS Cartridge (1 set) Pads

Children under 8 years or weighing less than 55 pounds (25 kg), including infants, should be treated using HeartStart Infant/Child SMART Pads. These pads instruct the defibrillator to reduce the energy of its shock from 150 to 50 Joules (J). The Infant/Child Pads cartridge is marked with an indication of the appropriate weight and with a teddy bear icon for easy identification.