Learn more about the options available to mount the IntelliVue MP50 patient monitoring system on a surface with Camlock rails.
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IntelliVue MP50: Camlock Mount
Features
IntelliVue MP50: Camlock Mount
GCX P/N: AG-0018-83 Kit Includes: Camlock plate/post to hold the MP50; all GCX mounting solutions for IntelliVue are compatible with the quick release Table Top mounting hardware included with IntelliVue.
Philips - IntelliVue MP40/MP50 GCX Camlock Rail Mount - Philips