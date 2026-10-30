Skip to main content
Professional healthcare
Products & Services
Inspiration
Support & Contact
Shop
Patient monitoring
Patient monitors
Stands and mounts
IntelliVue Anesthetic Gas Modules G1 - G5 GCX Wall Mount
IntelliVue Anesthetic Gas Modules G1 - G5 GCX Wall Mount
Mounting solution
Stands and mounts
IntelliVue Anesthetic Gas Modules G1 - G5 GCX Wall Mount
Mounting solution
Stands and mounts
Learn more about the options available to mount the EGM Gas Monitor.
Contact sales
Technical support
For all support resources and contact information, visit our
Support hub.
EGM: M-Series/VHM Arm Mount
Features
EGM: M-Series/VHM Arm Mount
GCX P/N: PH-0054-78* includes: Mounting bracket.
Disclaimer
*Support arm, Channel and Channel cover separately.
Philips - IntelliVue Anesthetic Gas Modules G1 - G5 GCX Wall Mount - Philips