CMS GCX 15'' Flatscreen Display

Learn more about the types of mounts available for mounting the Philips CMS flatscreen, computer module and external device to an ITD Roll Stand.
For all support resources and contact information, visit our Support hub.
Philips CMS Flatscreen Roll Stand: Mounting Kit
Features
Philips CMS Flatscreen Roll Stand: Mounting Kit
ITD part no. RS4904.9 Kit includes: Tilt and swivel mount for flatscreen display; handle;
vertical holder for external rack; basket; holder for loudspeaker and Speed Point; computer holder for Philips IntelliVue MP90.