Learn more about the options describe the types of mounts available for mounting the Philips 10" Flat Screen.
For all support resources and contact information, visit our Support hub.
M1095A 10" Flat Screen, swing arm mount for step free rotation
M1095A 10" Flat Screen, swing arm mount for step free rotation
M1095A 10" Flat Screen, swing arm mount for step free rotation
Features
M1095A 10" Flat Screen, swing arm mount for step free rotation
Krömker Type - No.: 5077-00-0-000 consists of Flat screen adapter; swing arm mount 220mm; adaption for 25x10mm and 30x10mm horizontal rail; adaption for GCX Wall Channel; adaption with T-slot adapter (Dräger Julian only).
M1095A 10" Flat Screen, swing arm mount for step free rotation
Krömker Type - No.: 5076-00-0-000 consists of Flat screen adapter; swing arm mount 340mm; adaption for 25x10mm and 30x10mm horizontal rail; adaption for GCX Wall Channel; adaption with T-slot adapter (Dräger Julian only).
M1095A 10" Flat Screen, swing arm mount for step free rotation
Krömker Type - No.: 5073-00-0-000 consists of Flat screen adapter; swing arm mount 340mm; adaption for Dovetail Interface (Ohmeda).