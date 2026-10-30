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IntelliVue MX800 ITD Fix Mount
IntelliVue MX800 ITD Fix Mount
Mounting solution
Stands and mounts
IntelliVue MX800 ITD Fix Mount
Mounting solution
Stands and mounts
Learn more about the fix mount upgrade kit for a Philips IntelliVue MX800 monitor.
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Technical support
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Documentation
Brochure
Product Brochure Philips IntelliVue MX800 Mounting solution ITD Fix Mount
(404.93 KB)
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Fix mount: upgrade kit
Features
Fix mount: upgrade kit
ITD part no. TS.0804.999 Kit Includes: Universal adapter; Adapter plate for Philips IntelliVue MX800.
Specifications
Additional information
DIN EN 60601-1
2006 tested
Maximum load, universal adapter
14 kg / 30,8 lbs
Finish, universal adapter and andapter plate
anodized
Documentation
Product Brochure Philips IntelliVue MX800 Mounting solution ITD Fix Mount
PDF
|
404.93 KB