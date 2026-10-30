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IntelliVue MX500/MX550 ITD Desk Mount
IntelliVue MX500/MX550 ITD Desk Mount
Mounting solution
Stands and mounts
IntelliVue MX500/MX550 ITD Desk Mount
Mounting solution
Stands and mounts
Learn more about a desk adapter, including a tilt and swivel unit for Philips IntelliVue MX500/550 monitor.
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Documentation
Brochure
Product Brochure Philips IntelliVue MP60/MP70 Mounting solution
(463.39 KB)
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Desk adapter: Mounting kit
Features
Desk adapter: Mounting kit
ITD part no. TS.6025.991 Kit includes: Desk adapter; counter plate; tilt and swivel unit with an adapter for Philips IntelliVue MX500/550.
Specifications
Additional information
DIN EN 60601-1
2006 tested
Maximum load tilt and swivel unit
14 kg / 30,8 lbs
Finish, tilt and swivel unit and desk adapter
RAL 7035 light grey, powder-coated
Documentation
Product Brochure Philips IntelliVue MP60/MP70 Mounting solution
PDF
|
463.39 KB
Philips - IntelliVue MX500/MX550 ITD Desk Mount Mounting solution - Philips