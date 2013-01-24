Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

cardiac surgery masthead

Cardiac Surgery

Contact us

Cardiac Surgery

Treating cardiac diseases with less invasive therapies would not be possible without Live Image Guidance. A percutaneous left atrial appendage closure and implantation of a transcatheter aortic valve for TAVI both require exceptional anatomical detail and good live visibility for precise sizing and placement of the device. Advances in multimodality Live Image Guidance, interventional tools, and imaging systems, are helping to make these procedures easier and reduce patient risk.
*

Contact information

* This field is mandatory
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
By specifying your reason for contact we will be able to provide you with a better service.
We work with partners and distributors who may contact you about this Philips product on our behalf.
*
*

What does this mean?
Final CEE consent

Supporting you at every turn

Education

Stay current with the latest clinical procedures and technologies.

 

Learning center

Customer services

Taking care of your systems so you can focus on delivering better care, to more people, at a lower cost.

Service agreements

DoseWise

DoseWise Solutions help you take control over patient care, staff safety, and regulatory compliance with a comprehensive suite of dose management tools, training, and integrated product technologies.

More on DoseWise solutions

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand