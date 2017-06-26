Privacy Notice Efficia ECG100

Personal Data shared with Third Parties

Philips may use trusted third parties to provide certain services for Philips. Such services may include the processing of personal data, including for the following:

IT Providers

These providers deliver the necessary hardware, software, networking, storage, transactional services and/or related technology required to run ECG100 or the service provided.

These providers deliver the necessary hardware, software, networking, storage, transactional services and/or related technology required to run ECG100 or the service provided. Cloud Providers

These providers deliver specific services for sending and receiving data between data centers/cloud repositories using secure electronic transfer methods. Philips requires these service providers to provide comparable level of protection of your personal data as Philips provides, to only process your personal data for specific purposes mentioned above, and to limit access to the minimum amount of data they need to deliver a specific service. If Philips allows a third party to transfer your personal data outside of your geographic region, we will take steps to protect your privacy rights through the use of contractual arrangements or other means, which will provide a comparable level of protection while the information is being processed by our third parties. Philips will disclose personal data only under this privacy notice and/or required by law.



Philips sometimes sells a business or a part of a business to another company. Such a transfer of ownership could include the transfer of your personal data directly related to that business, to the purchasing company.