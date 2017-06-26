Privacy Notice Efficia ECG100
This Privacy Notice applies to the personal data collected by Koninklijke Philips N.V. or any of its subsidiaries (Philips) through your use of the Efficia ECG100 software application (“ECG100”). This notice relates to the personal data that you provide or is collected by ECG100. It provides you with information regarding Philips’ collection, use and disclosure of the data processed through the use of ECG100. This is a notice about our privacy practices; it is not a contract or agreement. While the primary collection of personal data in ECG100 is related to your patients there is also personal data collected and used by ECG100 related to your use of the application.
This Privacy Notice applies to the personal data collected by Koninklijke Philips N.V. or any of its subsidiaries (Philips) through your use of the Efficia ECG100 software application (“ECG100”).
This notice relates to the personal data that you provide or is collected by ECG100. It provides you with information regarding Philips’ collection, use and disclosure of the data processed through the use of ECG100. This is a notice about our privacy practices; it is not a contract or agreement.
While the primary collection of personal data in ECG100 is related to your patients there is also personal data collected and used by ECG100 related to your use of the application.
By your use of ECG100, your device may automatically record most of the actions related to your entries in the system and stores this information with those entries (i.e. the item history); and the system actions related to your activity (such as viewing, searching, configuration setting changes, etc.) via audit logs. For each action you perform, the system will use your android profile credentials, device’s password and any other information you or your organization provides to Philips. Philips may use the collected personal data for traceability of changes to system entries (as stored with each entry); management, maintenance and improvement of the system; and possible issue resolution related to user interaction with the system.
By your use of ECG100, your device may automatically record most of the actions related to your entries in the system and stores this information with those entries (i.e. the item history); and the system actions related to your activity (such as viewing, searching, configuration setting changes, etc.) via audit logs.
For each action you perform, the system will use your android profile credentials, device’s password and any other information you or your organization provides to Philips. Philips may use the collected personal data for traceability of changes to system entries (as stored with each entry); management, maintenance and improvement of the system; and possible issue resolution related to user interaction with the system.
Philips may use trusted third parties to provide certain services for Philips. Such services may include the processing of personal data, including for the following: Philips requires these service providers to provide comparable level of protection of your personal data as Philips provides, to only process your personal data for specific purposes mentioned above, and to limit access to the minimum amount of data they need to deliver a specific service. If Philips allows a third party to transfer your personal data outside of your geographic region, we will take steps to protect your privacy rights through the use of contractual arrangements or other means, which will provide a comparable level of protection while the information is being processed by our third parties. Philips will disclose personal data only under this privacy notice and/or required by law. Philips sometimes sells a business or a part of a business to another company. Such a transfer of ownership could include the transfer of your personal data directly related to that business, to the purchasing company.
These providers deliver the necessary hardware, software, networking, storage, transactional services and/or related technology required to run ECG100 or the service provided.
These providers deliver specific services for sending and receiving data between data centers/cloud repositories using secure electronic transfer methods.
Philips may use trusted third parties to provide certain services for Philips. Such services may include the processing of personal data, including for the following:
Philips requires these service providers to provide comparable level of protection of your personal data as Philips provides, to only process your personal data for specific purposes mentioned above, and to limit access to the minimum amount of data they need to deliver a specific service.
If Philips allows a third party to transfer your personal data outside of your geographic region, we will take steps to protect your privacy rights through the use of contractual arrangements or other means, which will provide a comparable level of protection while the information is being processed by our third parties.
Philips will disclose personal data only under this privacy notice and/or required by law.
Philips sometimes sells a business or a part of a business to another company. Such a transfer of ownership could include the transfer of your personal data directly related to that business, to the purchasing company.
We recognize and take seriously our responsibility to protect the data you entrust to Philips from loss, misuse or unauthorized access. Philips uses a variety of security technologies and organizational procedures to help protect your data.
We recognize and take seriously our responsibility to protect the data you entrust to Philips from loss, misuse or unauthorized access. Philips uses a variety of security technologies and organizational procedures to help protect your data.
This Privacy Notice may change from time to time. The most current version of the Privacy Notice will appear on this site. The most recent version shall supersede any and all other versions of this Privacy Notice. Philips reserves the right to change or modify this Privacy Notice at any time and at its sole discretion by posting revisions.
This Privacy Notice may change from time to time. The most current version of the Privacy Notice will appear on this site. The most recent version shall supersede any and all other versions of this Privacy Notice. Philips reserves the right to change or modify this Privacy Notice at any time and at its sole discretion by posting revisions.
ECG100 is not a specific service or application meant for use by children under the age of 18. It is Philips policy to comply with the law when it requires parent or guardian permission before collecting, using or disclosing information of children. If a parent or guardian becomes aware that his or her child has provided on the ECG100 with personal information of a person who is under the age of 18, please contact us at [email protected]. If we become aware that a child under the age of 18 has provided us with personal information, we will delete such information from our files.
ECG100 is not a specific service or application meant for use by children under the age of 18. It is Philips policy to comply with the law when it requires parent or guardian permission before collecting, using or disclosing information of children.
If a parent or guardian becomes aware that his or her child has provided on the ECG100 with personal information of a person who is under the age of 18, please contact us at [email protected]. If we become aware that a child under the age of 18 has provided us with personal information, we will delete such information from our files.
This Privacy Notice provides basic information about our processing of your personal information and your privacy rights. Should you have additional questions, you may contact the Philips Privacy Office by sending an e-mail to [email protected] . For Further information, please also see the Philips Privacy Rules that are applicable to you, at the following URL: https://www.philips.com/b-dam/corporate/about-philips/investor-relations/General-Business-Philips-PrivacyRulesCSBData.pdf To access our consumer privacy notice, click here:
https://www.philips.com/a-w/privacy-notice.html
This Privacy Notice provides basic information about our processing of your personal information and your privacy rights. Should you have additional questions, you may contact the Philips Privacy Office by sending an e-mail to [email protected] .
For Further information, please also see the Philips Privacy Rules that are applicable to you, at the following URL:
https://www.philips.com/b-dam/corporate/about-philips/investor-relations/General-Business-Philips-PrivacyRulesCSBData.pdf
To access our consumer privacy notice, click here:
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