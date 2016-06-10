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Privacy Notice

This Privacy Notice was last updated on 7th of January 2019.

This application provides you with a personalised Skin cleansing and Shaving routine; personal Skin Coaching and/or Shaving programs; Style and Shaving Advice; personalised advice on best facial styles; shaving and styling tips; and other services ("Services").
This Privacy Notice is meant to help you understand our privacy practices when you use our Services, including what data we collect, why we collect it and what we do with it, as well as your individual rights.

This application uses personal data collected or processed by an eligible Philips electric shaver  ("Device") and/or this mobile application ("App").

Data collected and used

account data

My Philips Account Data

We collect data you directly provided to us or via your social media profile. This data includes username, profile photo, name, email address, gender, birthday/age, country, language, latest tweet, profile URL, location and password.

 

The data collected is used to create and manage your MyPhilips account, this App account or other Philips app accounts. Your MyPhilips account will be used to send you a welcoming email to verify your username and password, to communicate with you in response to your inquiries, to send you strictly service-related announcements, or direct marketing communication in case you have opted-in. We will also add your Philips product or service to your MyPhilips Account when you connect your App or Device to the Internet. Furthermore, you can use your MyPhilips Account to order a Philips product or service, participate in a promotion or game, participate in a social media activity related to a Philips promotion (for example clicking "like" or "share"), and participate in product testing or surveys.

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Data filled in by you

Data filled in by you

This data includes your height, start-weight, calories intake, mood, questions about your lifestyle, your goals.

 

The data collected is used to insight in your daily lifestyle behavior and to follow progress over time. We do this by email, social media messages, SMS, push notifications etc..

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Devices data

Device(s) Data

If you use the Wearable, the Device records heart pulse rate, activity and movement, and streams it to the App. This data also includes unique User Device number, the IP address of your Device(s), the type of mobile internet browser or operating system you use, session and usage data, which is information about your use of the Device(s).

 

  • The data collected is used to  insight in your daily lifestyle behavior, such as your calories burned and "activity", including your sleep behavior and to follow progress over time.

 

Every Device you use provides information about your usage of the Device(s).

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Cookies

The App makes use of cookies, or similar technologies. This data includes unique User Device number, the IP address of your mobile device(s), the type of mobile internet browser or operating system you use, session and usage data, which is information about your use of the App.

 

The types of cookies we use are:

 

  • Required Cookies
    These cookies ensure that the App functions properly.
  • Analytical Cookies
    These cookies allow us to analyze app usage so we can measure and improve performance of our Apps.
  • Targeted Advertising Cookies
    These cookies are used to help better tailor advertising to your interests, both within and beyond Philips Apps.

 

  • This data can be used to identify which parts of the App you are interested in, to track your usage of the App, to improve your App experience or to share social media content. We also make use of cookies that ensure that the App functions properly.
  • The data collected is used to provide you with the App's functions.
  • The data collected also provides information about your usage of and visits to the App and Device(s).
  • For more information regarding the cookies set by the social media parties and the possible data that they gather, please refer to the privacy statement(s) made by the social media parties themselves. Below we have listed the privacy statements of the Social Media channels that are used the most by Philips:

 

Facebook

Google+

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

YouTube

Instagram

Vine

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Location data

Location Data

When you allow access to your location data, we may collect the geographic location of your mobile device.

 

  • The data collected is used to calculate your movement, distance walked and to provide you with personalized coaching for additional motivation and support to change your lifestyle.
  • When you make use of the ‘Find Philips near you’ functionality on the Support Page, you are requested to share your location data with Philips. Based on your location data, you will be directed towards a store near you, or to the consumer care contact details for your country.
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Combined data

Combined Data

This data includes Account Data, Data filled in by you, Device(s) Data, Cookies, Location Data and data that Philips collects during your interactions with Philips, which includes:

 

  • Data about your interactions and usage of the Philips digital channels such as social media, websites, emails, apps and connected product. This data may include: IP address, cookies, device information, communications you click on or tap, location details, websites you visit, etc.
  • The combined data is analyzed and used to provide you with the Master services such as personalized coaching for additional motivation and support to manage, maintain, monitor or encourage a general state of health, activity and lifestyle through personalized (virtual) advice and content..
  • If you choose to receive promotional communications - based on your preferences and behavior - about Philips products, services, events and promotions, we may contact you with promotional communications via email, phone and other digital channels, such as Mobile apps and social media. To be able to tailor the communications to your preferences and behavior and provide you with the best personalized experience, we may analyze and combine your personal data.
  • We use this data to help us improve the content, functionality and usability of the App, Device(s) and our products and services and to develop new products and services.
  • We may combine the information collected from you and share them with other companies of the Philips Group and with third parties.
Data about your interactions and usage of the Philips digital channels such as social media, websites, emails, apps and connected product. This data may include: IP address, cookies, device information, communications you click on or tap, location details, websites you visit.
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Third parties

Permissions
The App may request permission(s) to access sensors (e.g. camera, Wifi, Bluetooth) or data (e.g. photos, agenda, contacts) on your mobile device.

 

  • We use such data only when it is needed to provide you the App Service and only after you provided consent. 
  • Sometimes the permission is a technical precondition of the operating systems of your mobile device. In such case the App may ask permission to access sensors or data, however we will not collect such data, unless when it is required to provide you the App Service and only after you provided consent.

 

How we handle your data and privacy

 

Sharing

Philips may use third parties to provide services for the following:

 

IT Providers

These providers deliver the necessary hardware, software, networking, storage, transactional services and/or related technology required to run the App or the services provided.

 

Cloud Providers

These providers deliver data storage services. Philips is committed to store your personal data in your region, with cloud services in Europe, US, Latin-American, Tokyo or Sydney and China.

 

Philips requires these service providers to provide a comparable level of protection of your personal data as Philips provides, to only process your personal for the specific purposes mentioned above, and to have access to the minimum amount of data they need to deliver a specific service. 

 

If Philips allows a third party to transfer your personal data outside of your geographic region, we will take steps to protect your privacy rights through the use of contractual arrangements or other means, which will provide a comparable level of protection while the information is being processed by our third parties.

 

Philips will disclose personal data only under this privacy notice and/or when required by law.

 

Philips sometimes sells a business or a part of a business to another company. Such a transfer of ownership could include the transfer of your personal data directly related to that business, to the purchasing company.

Data about your interactions and usage of the Philips digital channels such as social media, websites, emails, apps and connected product. This data may include: IP address, cookies, device information, communications you click on or tap, location details, websites you visit.

IT Providers

These providers deliver the necessary hardware, software, networking, storage, transactional services and/or related technology required to run the App or the services provided.

 
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Cloud Providers

These providers deliver data storage services. Philips is committed to store your personal data in your region, with cloud services in Europe, US, Latin-American, Tokyo or Sydney and China.

 
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Master service Providers

These providers deliver specific services for Master such ascalculating heart-age, providing coaching (only for apps that use coaching).

 
 
 

Payment

These providers handle financial data in relation to online purchases, your program fee.

IT Providers

These providers deliver the necessary hardware, software, networking, storage, transactional services and/or related technology required to run the App or the services provided.

 
Spacer
 

Cloud Providers

These providers deliver data storage services. Philips is committed to store your personal data in your region, with cloud services in Europe, US, Latin-American, Tokyo or Sydney and China.

 
Spacer
 

Master service Providers

These providers deliver specific services for Master such ascalculating heart-age, providing coaching (only for apps that use coaching).

 
 
 

Payment

These providers handle financial data in relation to online purchases, your program fee.

IT Providers

These providers deliver the necessary hardware, software, networking, storage, transactional services and/or related technology required to run the App or the services provided.

 
Spacer
 

Cloud Providers

These providers deliver data storage services. Philips is committed to store your personal data in your region, with cloud services in Europe, US, Latin-American, Tokyo or Sydney and China.

 
Spacer
 

Master service Providers

These providers deliver specific services for Master such ascalculating heart-age, providing coaching (only for apps that use coaching).

 
 
 

Payment

These providers handle financial data in relation to online purchases, your program fee.

IT Providers

These providers deliver the necessary hardware, software, networking, storage, transactional services and/or related technology required to run the App or the services provided.

 
Spacer
 

Cloud Providers

These providers deliver data storage services. Philips is committed to store your personal data in your region, with cloud services in Europe, US, Latin-American, Tokyo or Sydney and China.

 
Spacer
 

Master service Providers

These providers deliver specific services for Master such ascalculating heart-age, providing coaching (only for apps that use coaching).

 
 
 

Payment

These providers handle financial data in relation to online purchases, your program fee.

IT Providers

These providers deliver the necessary hardware, software, networking, storage, transactional services and/or related technology required to run the App or the services provided.

 
Spacer
 

Cloud Providers

These providers deliver data storage services. Philips is committed to store your personal data in your region, with cloud services in Europe, US, Latin-American, Tokyo or Sydney and China.

 
Spacer
 

Master service Providers

These providers deliver specific services for Master such ascalculating heart-age, providing coaching (only for apps that use coaching).

 
 
 

Payment

These providers handle financial data in relation to online purchases, your program fee.

IT Providers

These providers deliver the necessary hardware, software, networking, storage, transactional services and/or related technology required to run the App or the services provided.

 
Spacer
 

Cloud Providers

These providers deliver data storage services. Philips is committed to store your personal data in your region, with cloud services in Europe, US, Latin-American, Tokyo or Sydney and China.

 
Spacer
 

Master service Providers

These providers deliver specific services for Master such ascalculating heart-age, providing coaching (only for apps that use coaching).

 
 
 

Payment

These providers handle financial data in relation to online purchases, your program fee.

Master service Providers

These providers deliver specific services for Master such ascalculating heart-age, providing coaching (only for apps that use coaching).

Master service Providers

These providers deliver specific services for Master such ascalculating heart-age, providing coaching (only for apps that use coaching).

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Choices and rights

Choices and rights

Please send an email to [email protected] to make use of your following choices and rights:

 

  • Access
    You may at any time request access to your personal data.
  • Request correction
    You may at any time request correction of your personal data.
  • Object
    You may at any time object to the processing of your personal data by clicking the unsubscribe button in our emails. 
  • Questions or complaints
    You may at any time contact us if you have questions, complaints, concerns or suggestions.  You also have the right to lodge a complaint with the supervisory authority.
  • Withdrawal of consent
    You can easily withdraw consent (for example opt-out for our marketing services, by using the ’unsubscribe’ button below each email we send you).
  • Delete
    If available, you may request your personal data to be deleted at any time.

 

Please note that you may possibly not be able to use certain products and services anymore when you make use of (some of) your choices and rights.

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We protect your personal data

We protect your personal data

We recognize and take seriously our responsibility to protect the data you entrust to Philips from loss, misuse or unauthorized access. Philips uses a variety of security technologies and organizational procedures to help protect your data. For example, we implement access controls, use firewalls and secure protocols.

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Special information for parents

Special information for parents

While Master is not generally targeted at children under the age of 18, it is Philips policy to comply with the law when it requires parent or guardian permission before collecting, using or disclosing personal data of children.

 

If a parent or guardian becomes aware that his or her child who is under the age of 18 has provided us with his or her personal data, please contact us at [email protected]. If we become aware that a child under the age of 18 has provided us with personal data, we will delete such data from our files.

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Changes to the privacy notice

Local specific information: Your California Privacy Rights (US Only)

California Civil Code Section 1798.83 permits our customers who are California residents to request and obtain from us once a year, free of charge, information about the personal information (if any) we disclosed to third parties for direct marketing purposes in the preceding calendar year. If applicable, this information would include a list of the categories of personal information that was shared and the names and addresses of all third parties with which we shared information in the immediately preceding calendar year. If you are a California resident and would like to make such a request, please visit our privacy website: http://www.philips.com/a-w/privacy/questions-and-feedback.html

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Changes to the privacy notice

Changes to this Privacy Notice

The services that Philips provides may change from time to time without prior notice to you. For this reason, we reserve the right to change or add to this Privacy Notice from time to time.

 

We encourage you to check back often to review the latest version.

 

The new Privacy Notice will be effective upon posting, if you do not agree to the revised notice, you should alter your preferences, or consider stop using the App. By continuing to access or make us of our services after those changes become effective, you acknowledge you have been informed with the revised Privacy Notice.

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Contact Us

You can contact us at: [email protected].

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

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By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

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