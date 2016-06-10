We use such data only when it is needed to provide you the App Service and only after you provided consent.

Sometimes the permission is a technical precondition of the operating systems of your mobile device. In such case the App may ask permission to access sensors or data, however we will not collect such data, unless when it is required to provide you the App Service and only after you provided consent. How we handle your data and privacy Sharing Philips may use third parties to provide services for the following: IT Providers These providers deliver the necessary hardware, software, networking, storage, transactional services and/or related technology required to run the App or the services provided. Cloud Providers These providers deliver data storage services. Philips is committed to store your personal data in your region, with cloud services in Europe, US, Latin-American, Tokyo or Sydney and China. Philips requires these service providers to provide a comparable level of protection of your personal data as Philips provides, to only process your personal for the specific purposes mentioned above, and to have access to the minimum amount of data they need to deliver a specific service. If Philips allows a third party to transfer your personal data outside of your geographic region, we will take steps to protect your privacy rights through the use of contractual arrangements or other means, which will provide a comparable level of protection while the information is being processed by our third parties. Philips will disclose personal data only under this privacy notice and/or when required by law. Philips sometimes sells a business or a part of a business to another company. Such a transfer of ownership could include the transfer of your personal data directly related to that business, to the purchasing company. Data about your interactions and usage of the Philips digital channels such as social media, websites, emails, apps and connected product. This data may include: IP address, cookies, device information, communications you click on or tap, location details, websites you visit. IT Providers These providers deliver the necessary hardware, software, networking, storage, transactional services and/or related technology required to run the App or the services provided. Cloud Providers These providers deliver data storage services. Philips is committed to store your personal data in your region, with cloud services in Europe, US, Latin-American, Tokyo or Sydney and China. Master service Providers These providers deliver specific services for Master such ascalculating heart-age, providing coaching (only for apps that use coaching). Payment These providers handle financial data in relation to online purchases, your program fee. IT Providers These providers deliver the necessary hardware, software, networking, storage, transactional services and/or related technology required to run the App or the services provided. Cloud Providers These providers deliver data storage services. Philips is committed to store your personal data in your region, with cloud services in Europe, US, Latin-American, Tokyo or Sydney and China. Master service Providers These providers deliver specific services for Master such ascalculating heart-age, providing coaching (only for apps that use coaching). Payment These providers handle financial data in relation to online purchases, your program fee. IT Providers These providers deliver the necessary hardware, software, networking, storage, transactional services and/or related technology required to run the App or the services provided. Cloud Providers These providers deliver data storage services. Philips is committed to store your personal data in your region, with cloud services in Europe, US, Latin-American, Tokyo or Sydney and China. Master service Providers These providers deliver specific services for Master such ascalculating heart-age, providing coaching (only for apps that use coaching). Payment These providers handle financial data in relation to online purchases, your program fee. IT Providers These providers deliver the necessary hardware, software, networking, storage, transactional services and/or related technology required to run the App or the services provided. Cloud Providers These providers deliver data storage services. Philips is committed to store your personal data in your region, with cloud services in Europe, US, Latin-American, Tokyo or Sydney and China. Master service Providers These providers deliver specific services for Master such ascalculating heart-age, providing coaching (only for apps that use coaching). Payment These providers handle financial data in relation to online purchases, your program fee. IT Providers These providers deliver the necessary hardware, software, networking, storage, transactional services and/or related technology required to run the App or the services provided. Cloud Providers These providers deliver data storage services. Philips is committed to store your personal data in your region, with cloud services in Europe, US, Latin-American, Tokyo or Sydney and China. Master service Providers These providers deliver specific services for Master such ascalculating heart-age, providing coaching (only for apps that use coaching). Payment These providers handle financial data in relation to online purchases, your program fee. IT Providers These providers deliver the necessary hardware, software, networking, storage, transactional services and/or related technology required to run the App or the services provided. Cloud Providers These providers deliver data storage services. Philips is committed to store your personal data in your region, with cloud services in Europe, US, Latin-American, Tokyo or Sydney and China. Master service Providers These providers deliver specific services for Master such ascalculating heart-age, providing coaching (only for apps that use coaching). Payment These providers handle financial data in relation to online purchases, your program fee. Master service Providers These providers deliver specific services for Master such ascalculating heart-age, providing coaching (only for apps that use coaching). Master service Providers These providers deliver specific services for Master such ascalculating heart-age, providing coaching (only for apps that use coaching). Click here to read moreClick here to read less