IT Providers
These providers deliver the necessary hardware, software, networking, storage, transactional services and/or related technology required to run the App or the services provided.
Privacy Notice Philips Sonicare
Philips Sonicare uses personal data collected or processed by the Philips Sonicare device(s) (“Device(s)”), and the Philips Sonicare mobile application (“App”).
This Privacy Notice applies to personal data collected by the Device(s) and the App which is controlled by or under control of Philips Oral Healthcare, LLC or any of its subsidiaries (”Philips”). This is a notice of our Privacy practices, this is not a contract or agreement.
Account Data This data includes username, name, email address, gender, age, country, language, and password.
Account Data
This data includes username, name, email address, gender, age, country, language, and password.
The data collected is used to create and manage your account. Your account will be used to send you a welcoming email to verify your username and password, to communicate with you in response to your inquiries, and to send you strictly service-related announcements, for instance, if our service is temporarily suspended for maintenance. We will use your registration information to create and manage your account or register your purchase, order a product or service.
The data collected is used to create and manage your account. Your account will be used to send you a welcoming email to verify your username and password, to communicate with you in response to your inquiries, and to send you strictly service-related announcements, for instance, if our service is temporarily suspended for maintenance. We will use your registration information to create and manage your account or register your purchase, order a product or service.
Data filled in by you This data includes the brushing goals you set, activities you track the answers given in a questionnaire and the input you provide in the focus areas section.
Data filled in by you
This data includes the brushing goals you set, activities you track the answers given in a questionnaire and the input you provide in the focus areas section.
The data collected is used to help you improve your brushing habits and make lasting changes to your oral health. We do this by measuring your goal progress and by providing you oral care and product recommendations to meet your goals.
The data collected is used to help you improve your brushing habits and make lasting changes to your oral health. We do this by measuring your goal progress and by providing you oral care and product recommendations to meet your goals.
Device(s) Data If you use the Philips Sonicare Device, the Device records your use of the Device, such as time of use, battery level, and sensor data such as location, motion, and pressure of the brush and streams it to the App. This data also includes unique User Device number, session and usage data, which is information about your use of the Device(s).
Device(s) Data
If you use the Philips Sonicare Device, the Device records your use of the Device, such as time of use, battery level, and sensor data such as location, motion, and pressure of the brush and streams it to the App. This data also includes unique User Device number, session and usage data, which is information about your use of the Device(s).
Cookies The App makes use of cookies, or similar techniques. This data includes unique User Device number, the IP address of your mobile device(s), the type of mobile internet browser or operating system you use, session and usage data, which is information about your use of the App.
Cookies
The App makes use of cookies, or similar techniques. This data includes unique User Device number, the IP address of your mobile device(s), the type of mobile internet browser or operating system you use, session and usage data, which is information about your use of the App.
The types of cookies we use are: Required cookies These cookies ensure that the App functions properly. Analytical cookies These cookies allow us to analyze site usage so we can measure and improve performance of our apps. Social Media These cookies allow you to connect to your social networks and read reviews. Targeted Advertising Cookies These cookies are used to help better tailor advertising to your interests, both within and beyond Philips apps.
The types of cookies we use are:
Required cookies
These cookies ensure that the App functions properly.
Analytical cookies
These cookies allow us to analyze site usage so we can measure and improve performance of our apps.
Social Media
These cookies allow you to connect to your social networks and read reviews.
Targeted Advertising Cookies
These cookies are used to help better tailor advertising to your interests, both within and beyond Philips apps.
Location Data When you allow access to your location data we collect the geographic location of your mobile device.
Location Data
When you allow access to your location data we collect the geographic location of your mobile device.
Combined Data This data includes Account Data, Data filled in by you, Device(s) Data, Cookies, Location Data and Data we get from your interactions with Philips, which includes;
Combined Data
This data includes Account Data, Data filled in by you, Device(s) Data, Cookies, Location Data and Data we get from your interactions with Philips, which includes;
Third parties
Philips may use third parties to provide services for the following: IT Providers These providers deliver the necessary hardware, software, networking, storage, transactional services and/or related technology required to run the App or the services provided. Cloud Providers These providers deliver data storage services. Philips is committed to store your personal data in your region, with cloud services in Europe, US, Latin-American, Tokyo or Sydney and China. Payment These providers handle financial data in relation to in-app purchases. Philips requires these service providers to provide a comparable level of protection of your personal data as Philips provides, to only process your personal for the specific purposes mentioned above, to have access to the minimum amount of data they need to deliver a specific service. If Philips allows a third party to transfer your personal data outside of your geographic region, we will take steps to protect your privacy rights through the use of contractual arrangements or other means, which will provide a comparable level of protection while the information is being processed by our third parties. Philips will disclose personal data only under this privacy notice and/or when required by law. Philips sometimes sells a business or a part of a business to another company. Such a transfer of ownership could include the transfer of your personal data directly related to that business, to the purchasing company. IT Providers These providers deliver the necessary hardware, software, networking, storage, transactional services and/or related technology required to run the App or the services provided. Cloud Providers These providers deliver data storage services. Philips is committed to store your personal data in your region, with cloud services in Europe, US, Latin-American, Tokyo or Sydney and China. Philips Sonicare service Providers These providers deliver specific services for Philips Sonicare such ascalculating heart-age, providing coaching (only for apps that use coaching). Payment These providers handle financial data in relation to in-app purchases. IT Providers These providers deliver the necessary hardware, software, networking, storage, transactional services and/or related technology required to run the App or the services provided. Cloud Providers These providers deliver data storage services. Philips is committed to store your personal data in your region, with cloud services in Europe, US, Latin-American, Tokyo or Sydney and China. Philips Sonicare service Providers These providers deliver specific services for Philips Sonicare such ascalculating heart-age, providing coaching (only for apps that use coaching). Payment These providers handle financial data in relation to in-app purchases. IT Providers These providers deliver the necessary hardware, software, networking, storage, transactional services and/or related technology required to run the App or the services provided. Cloud Providers These providers deliver data storage services. Philips is committed to store your personal data in your region, with cloud services in Europe, US, Latin-American, Tokyo or Sydney and China. Philips Sonicare service Providers These providers deliver specific services for Philips Sonicare such ascalculating heart-age, providing coaching (only for apps that use coaching). Payment These providers handle financial data in relation to in-app purchases. IT Providers These providers deliver the necessary hardware, software, networking, storage, transactional services and/or related technology required to run the App or the services provided. Cloud Providers These providers deliver data storage services. Philips is committed to store your personal data in your region, with cloud services in Europe, US, Latin-American, Tokyo or Sydney and China. Philips Sonicare service Providers These providers deliver specific services for Philips Sonicare such ascalculating heart-age, providing coaching (only for apps that use coaching). Payment These providers handle financial data in relation to in-app purchases. IT Providers These providers deliver the necessary hardware, software, networking, storage, transactional services and/or related technology required to run the App or the services provided. Cloud Providers These providers deliver data storage services. Philips is committed to store your personal data in your region, with cloud services in Europe, US, Latin-American, Tokyo or Sydney and China. Philips Sonicare service Providers These providers deliver specific services for Philips Sonicare such ascalculating heart-age, providing coaching (only for apps that use coaching). Payment These providers handle financial data in relation to in-app purchases. IT Providers These providers deliver the necessary hardware, software, networking, storage, transactional services and/or related technology required to run the App or the services provided. Cloud Providers These providers deliver data storage services. Philips is committed to store your personal data in your region, with cloud services in Europe, US, Latin-American, Tokyo or Sydney and China. Philips Sonicare service Providers These providers deliver specific services for Philips Sonicare such ascalculating heart-age, providing coaching (only for apps that use coaching). Payment These providers handle financial data in relation to in-app purchases. Philips Sonicare service Providers These providers deliver specific services for Philips Sonicare such ascalculating heart-age, providing coaching (only for apps that use coaching). Philips Sonicare service Providers These providers deliver specific services for Philips Sonicare such ascalculating heart-age, providing coaching (only for apps that use coaching).
Philips may use third parties to provide services for the following:
IT Providers
These providers deliver the necessary hardware, software, networking, storage, transactional services and/or related technology required to run the App or the services provided.
Cloud Providers
These providers deliver data storage services. Philips is committed to store your personal data in your region, with cloud services in Europe, US, Latin-American, Tokyo or Sydney and China.
Payment
These providers handle financial data in relation to in-app purchases.
Philips requires these service providers to provide a comparable level of protection of your personal data as Philips provides, to only process your personal for the specific purposes mentioned above, to have access to the minimum amount of data they need to deliver a specific service.
If Philips allows a third party to transfer your personal data outside of your geographic region, we will take steps to protect your privacy rights through the use of contractual arrangements or other means, which will provide a comparable level of protection while the information is being processed by our third parties.
Philips will disclose personal data only under this privacy notice and/or when required by law.
Philips sometimes sells a business or a part of a business to another company. Such a transfer of ownership could include the transfer of your personal data directly related to that business, to the purchasing company.
IT Providers
These providers deliver the necessary hardware, software, networking, storage, transactional services and/or related technology required to run the App or the services provided.
Cloud Providers
These providers deliver data storage services. Philips is committed to store your personal data in your region, with cloud services in Europe, US, Latin-American, Tokyo or Sydney and China.
Philips Sonicare service Providers
These providers deliver specific services for Philips Sonicare such ascalculating heart-age, providing coaching (only for apps that use coaching).
Payment
These providers handle financial data in relation to in-app purchases.
IT Providers
These providers deliver the necessary hardware, software, networking, storage, transactional services and/or related technology required to run the App or the services provided.
Cloud Providers
These providers deliver data storage services. Philips is committed to store your personal data in your region, with cloud services in Europe, US, Latin-American, Tokyo or Sydney and China.
Philips Sonicare service Providers
These providers deliver specific services for Philips Sonicare such ascalculating heart-age, providing coaching (only for apps that use coaching).
Payment
These providers handle financial data in relation to in-app purchases.
IT Providers
These providers deliver the necessary hardware, software, networking, storage, transactional services and/or related technology required to run the App or the services provided.
Cloud Providers
These providers deliver data storage services. Philips is committed to store your personal data in your region, with cloud services in Europe, US, Latin-American, Tokyo or Sydney and China.
Philips Sonicare service Providers
These providers deliver specific services for Philips Sonicare such ascalculating heart-age, providing coaching (only for apps that use coaching).
Payment
These providers handle financial data in relation to in-app purchases.
IT Providers
These providers deliver the necessary hardware, software, networking, storage, transactional services and/or related technology required to run the App or the services provided.
Cloud Providers
These providers deliver data storage services. Philips is committed to store your personal data in your region, with cloud services in Europe, US, Latin-American, Tokyo or Sydney and China.
Philips Sonicare service Providers
These providers deliver specific services for Philips Sonicare such ascalculating heart-age, providing coaching (only for apps that use coaching).
Payment
These providers handle financial data in relation to in-app purchases.
IT Providers
These providers deliver the necessary hardware, software, networking, storage, transactional services and/or related technology required to run the App or the services provided.
Cloud Providers
These providers deliver data storage services. Philips is committed to store your personal data in your region, with cloud services in Europe, US, Latin-American, Tokyo or Sydney and China.
Philips Sonicare service Providers
These providers deliver specific services for Philips Sonicare such ascalculating heart-age, providing coaching (only for apps that use coaching).
Payment
These providers handle financial data in relation to in-app purchases.
IT Providers
These providers deliver the necessary hardware, software, networking, storage, transactional services and/or related technology required to run the App or the services provided.
Cloud Providers
These providers deliver data storage services. Philips is committed to store your personal data in your region, with cloud services in Europe, US, Latin-American, Tokyo or Sydney and China.
Philips Sonicare service Providers
These providers deliver specific services for Philips Sonicare such ascalculating heart-age, providing coaching (only for apps that use coaching).
Payment
These providers handle financial data in relation to in-app purchases.
Philips Sonicare service Providers
These providers deliver specific services for Philips Sonicare such ascalculating heart-age, providing coaching (only for apps that use coaching).
Philips Sonicare service Providers
These providers deliver specific services for Philips Sonicare such ascalculating heart-age, providing coaching (only for apps that use coaching).
Choices and rights Please send an email to [email protected] to make use of your following choices and rights:
Choices and rights
Please send an email to [email protected] to make use of your following choices and rights:
You may at any time request access to your personal data.
You may at any time request correction of your personal data.
You may at any time object to the processing of your personal data.
You may at any time contact us if you have questions, complaints, concerns or suggestions.
You can easily withdraw consent.
For example opt-out for our marketing services, by using the ’unsubscribe’ button below each email we send you.
If available, you may request your personal data to be deleted at any time.
We protect your personal data
We recognize and take seriously our responsibility to protect the data you entrust to Philips from loss, misuse or unauthorized access. Philips uses a variety of security technologies and organizational procedures to help protect your data. For example, we implement access controls, use firewalls, use encryption and use secure servers.
We recognize and take seriously our responsibility to protect the data you entrust to Philips from loss, misuse or unauthorized access. Philips uses a variety of security technologies and organizational procedures to help protect your data. For example, we implement access controls, use firewalls, use encryption and use secure servers.
Special information for parents
While Philips Sonicare is not generally targeted at children under the age of 13 it is Philips policy to comply with the law when it requires parent or guardian permission before collecting, using or disclosing personal data of children. If a parent or guardian becomes aware that his or her child who is under the age of 13 has provided us with his or her personal data, please contact us at [email protected]. If we become aware that a child under the age of 13 has provided us with personal data, we will delete such data from our files.
While Philips Sonicare is not generally targeted at children under the age of 13 it is Philips policy to comply with the law when it requires parent or guardian permission before collecting, using or disclosing personal data of children.
If a parent or guardian becomes aware that his or her child who is under the age of 13 has provided us with his or her personal data, please contact us at [email protected]. If we become aware that a child under the age of 13 has provided us with personal data, we will delete such data from our files.
Changes to this Privacy Notice
The services that Philips provides may change from time to time without prior notice to you. For this reason, we reserve the right to change or add to this Privacy Notice from time to time. We encourage you to check back often to review the latest version. The new Privacy Notice will be effective upon posting, if you do not agree to the revised notice, you should alter your preferences, or consider stop using the App. By continuing to access or make us of our services after those changes become effective, you acknowledge you have been informed with the revised Privacy Notice.
The services that Philips provides may change from time to time without prior notice to you. For this reason, we reserve the right to change or add to this Privacy Notice from time to time.
We encourage you to check back often to review the latest version.
The new Privacy Notice will be effective upon posting, if you do not agree to the revised notice, you should alter your preferences, or consider stop using the App. By continuing to access or make us of our services after those changes become effective, you acknowledge you have been informed with the revised Privacy Notice.
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