Philips may use third parties to provide services for the following: IT Providers These providers deliver the necessary hardware, software, networking, storage, transactional services and/or related technology required to run the App or the services provided. Cloud Providers These providers deliver data storage services. Philips is committed to store your personal data in your region, with cloud services in Europe, US, Latin-American, Tokyo or Sydney and China. Payment These providers handle financial data in relation to in-app purchases.

Philips requires these service providers to provide a comparable level of protection of your personal data as Philips provides, to only process your personal for the specific purposes mentioned above, to have access to the minimum amount of data they need to deliver a specific service. If Philips allows a third party to transfer your personal data outside of your geographic region, we will take steps to protect your privacy rights through the use of contractual arrangements or other means, which will provide a comparable level of protection while the information is being processed by our third parties. Philips will disclose personal data only under this privacy notice and/or when required by law. Philips sometimes sells a business or a part of a business to another company. Such a transfer of ownership could include the transfer of your personal data directly related to that business, to the purchasing company. Data about your interactions and usage of the Philips digital channels such as social media, websites, emails, apps and connected product. This data may include: IP address, cookies, device information, communications you click on or tap, location details, websites you visit. IT Providers These providers deliver the necessary hardware, software, networking, storage, transactional services and/or related technology required to run the App or the services provided. Cloud Providers These providers deliver data storage services. Philips is committed to store your personal data in your region, with cloud services in Europe, US, Latin-American, Tokyo or Sydney and China. Philips Sonicare service Providers These providers deliver specific services for Philips Sonicare such ascalculating heart-age, providing coaching (only for apps that use coaching). Payment These providers handle financial data in relation to in-app purchases. IT Providers These providers deliver the necessary hardware, software, networking, storage, transactional services and/or related technology required to run the App or the services provided. Cloud Providers These providers deliver data storage services. Philips is committed to store your personal data in your region, with cloud services in Europe, US, Latin-American, Tokyo or Sydney and China. Philips Sonicare service Providers These providers deliver specific services for Philips Sonicare such ascalculating heart-age, providing coaching (only for apps that use coaching). Payment These providers handle financial data in relation to in-app purchases. IT Providers These providers deliver the necessary hardware, software, networking, storage, transactional services and/or related technology required to run the App or the services provided. Cloud Providers These providers deliver data storage services. Philips is committed to store your personal data in your region, with cloud services in Europe, US, Latin-American, Tokyo or Sydney and China. Philips Sonicare service Providers These providers deliver specific services for Philips Sonicare such ascalculating heart-age, providing coaching (only for apps that use coaching). Payment These providers handle financial data in relation to in-app purchases. IT Providers These providers deliver the necessary hardware, software, networking, storage, transactional services and/or related technology required to run the App or the services provided. Cloud Providers These providers deliver data storage services. Philips is committed to store your personal data in your region, with cloud services in Europe, US, Latin-American, Tokyo or Sydney and China. Philips Sonicare service Providers These providers deliver specific services for Philips Sonicare such ascalculating heart-age, providing coaching (only for apps that use coaching). Payment These providers handle financial data in relation to in-app purchases. IT Providers These providers deliver the necessary hardware, software, networking, storage, transactional services and/or related technology required to run the App or the services provided. Cloud Providers These providers deliver data storage services. Philips is committed to store your personal data in your region, with cloud services in Europe, US, Latin-American, Tokyo or Sydney and China. Philips Sonicare service Providers These providers deliver specific services for Philips Sonicare such ascalculating heart-age, providing coaching (only for apps that use coaching). Payment These providers handle financial data in relation to in-app purchases. IT Providers These providers deliver the necessary hardware, software, networking, storage, transactional services and/or related technology required to run the App or the services provided. Cloud Providers These providers deliver data storage services. Philips is committed to store your personal data in your region, with cloud services in Europe, US, Latin-American, Tokyo or Sydney and China. Philips Sonicare service Providers These providers deliver specific services for Philips Sonicare such ascalculating heart-age, providing coaching (only for apps that use coaching). Payment These providers handle financial data in relation to in-app purchases. Philips Sonicare service Providers These providers deliver specific services for Philips Sonicare such ascalculating heart-age, providing coaching (only for apps that use coaching). Philips Sonicare service Providers These providers deliver specific services for Philips Sonicare such ascalculating heart-age, providing coaching (only for apps that use coaching). Click here to read moreClick here to read less