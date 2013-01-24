Home
As a focused Health Technology leader, our goal is to improve the lives of 2.5 billion people by 2030. To reach this ambitious goal we collaborated with successful distributors to deliver the same level of excellence and customer satisfaction. On this page, you can search for the Philips distributors in your region.
  • Sort options
  • Results per page
  • Country
  • Company
  • Email
  • Address
  • City
  • Provides Services (Y/N)
  • Product Categories
United Kingdom IMV Imaging Imaging House, Phoenix Crescent, Strathclyde Business Park,ML4 3NJ,Bellshill Bellshill Yes
  • Enterprise Diagnostic Informatics
United Kingdom MRI Devices Limited trevor.furniss@mri-devices.com 2 Grove Park Court, Grove Park Terrace,HG1 4DP,Harrogate, North Yorkshire Harrogate, North Yorkshire Yes
  • Monitoring and Analytics
United Kingdom SISK Healthcare (UK) Limited, trading as Cardiac Services | Northern Ireland [United Kingdom] sales@cardiac-services.com 6, Wildflower Way, Boucher Road ,BT12 6TA ,Belfast, Northern Ireland Belfast, Northern Ireland Yes
  • Ultrasound
  • Monitoring and Analytics
  • CC Informatics
  • Therapeutic Care
  • Sleep Respiratory Care
United Kingdom SISK Healthcare (UK) Limited, trading as Cardiac Services | Great Britain, Channel Islands, Isle of Man (Hospital, Non-Hospital, excluding EMS, B2B & MOD) sales@cardiac-services.com 6, Wildflower Way, Boucher Road,BT12 6TA,Belfast, Northern Ireland Belfast, Northern Ireland No
  • Monitoring and Analytics
  • Therapeutic Care
United Kingdom Euro Energy Resources Ltd info@euroenergy.co.uk 10 Barrington Business Park Leycroft Road,LE4 1ET,Leicester Leicester No
  • Monitoring and Analytics
  • Therapeutic Care
United Kingdom AED360 LTD 94a High Street ,TN13 1LP KENT,Sevenoaks Sevenoaks Yes
  • Therapeutic Care
United Kingdom MedSupply International UK Ltd. Building 4 Chiswick Park, 566 Chiswick High Road,W4 5YA,London London No
  • Therapeutic Care
United Kingdom Durbin Plc | Durbin Plc Unit 5 Swallowfield Way,UB5 5SH,Hayes Hayes No

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

