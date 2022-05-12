Search terms

Female doctor checking data from the computer

Philips at ISMRM & SMRT

7 – 12 May 2022

Every step in the patient journey is a defining moment. Through our partnership with you, we develop AI-driven smart connected imaging, optimized workflows, and integrated clinical solutions to turn these defining moments into clear care pathways with predictable outcomes for every patient.

Join us for a unique experience where we explore how to shape the new reality in MR together.
    Symposium you don’t want to miss

    Unmatched performance and precision for research and advanced clinical diagnostics

    Shape the new reality in MR with speed and precision mobile

    Unmatched performance and precision for research and advanced clinical diagnostics

    Meet the speakers

    Dr Maria Ljungberg

    Associate Prof. Maria Ljungberg

    Sahlgrenska University Hospital, Sweden
    Prof Glenn A Walter

    Prof. Glenn A Walter

    University of Florida, USA
    Liesbeth Geerts Ossevoort PhD

    Liesbeth Geerts-Ossevoort PhD

    Global director MR Clinical Science at Philips

    Explore our latest innovations

    Explore our portfolio of radiology workflow solutions and smart connected imaging systems designed to enhance clinical confidence, boost staff confidence and proficiency, champion patient needs, and deliver lifetime customer value.

    • MR 7700

      New

      MR 7700
      Unmatched 3.0T performance and precision for clinical and research purposes.
      Multi Nuclei
      New
      Multi Nuclei
      Extend your scanning capabilities with a fully integrated multi-nuclei imaging.
      SmartSpeed MR fast imaging technology
      New
      Philips SmartSpeed*
      An AI1 powered MR acceleration software designed for a variety of patients. No
      compromise in image quality and speed.
    • MR Workspace
      New
      MR Workspace
      Our industry-unique control room engine that delivers quality and efficiency without compromise.
      MR 5300
      New
      MR 5300
      Transform 1.5T MR productivity with AI1-driven technologies. Quickly. Easily. Confidently. 
      Pediatric Coaching
      Pediatric Coaching
      Significantly enhance the MR imaging experience for young patients.
      What will future of MR look like

      Philips is committed to advance the state of precision diagnosis with customer- and patient-centric MR solutions that deliver clear care pathways and predicable outcomes.

      Jump into our virtual space and visit the MR booth

      Explore the future of MR imaging
      Watch the demo of our latest innovations

      Demo video of the new MR product

      Demo

      Philips MR 7700
      Demo video of the new MR smartspeed
      Demo
      Philips SmartSpeed
      Demo video of the new MR workspace
      Demo
      Philips MR Workspace
      Our PR Contacts

      Kathy O'Reilly

      Kathy O’Reilly

      Kathy.Oreilly@philips.com

      +1 (978) 221-8919

      Twitter: @kathyoreilly
      1.  According to the definition of AI from the EU High-Level Expert Group.

      *510K pending, not available for sale in the USA.

