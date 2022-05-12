Associate Prof. Maria Ljungberg
Sahlgrenska University Hospital, Sweden
Prof. Glenn A Walter
University of Florida, USA
Liesbeth Geerts-Ossevoort PhD
Global director MR Clinical Science at Philips
New
MR 7700
We are always interested in engaging with you.
Let us know how we can help.
1. According to the definition of AI from the EU High-Level Expert Group.
*510K pending, not available for sale in the USA.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
You are about to visit a Philips global content page
You are about to visit the Philips USA website.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
You are about to visit a Philips global content page
You are about to visit the Philips USA website.
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.