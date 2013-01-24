Home
Event
NASS 2016

Making the difference
with Live Image Guidance
in spinal surgery

October 26 - 29 | Boston, USA | Visit us at booth #1431

Come and visit the Philips booth #1431 to see our range of spinal surgery solutions

Clear, detailed views of the pedicles are important to allow accurate placement of screws for spinal fusions or precise cement injection during Vertebroplasty. Our range of C-arms and ceiling-mounted 3D X-ray systems for the Hybrid OR delivers excellent image quality and superb ease-of use to support your most challenging spinal surgeries.

 

We will showcase our latest FD C-arm on the booth: Veradius Unity. Take the opportunity to learn more about the benefits like the tablet user interface, ClearGuide and position memory. Next to that, we will demonstrate our solutions for spinal surgery procedures in the Hybrid OR. Experience our unique flexible solution in 2D and 3D imaging via Virtual Reality tour.
Virtual reality glasses

Experience spinal surgery in a Hybrid Suite with virtual reality

 

Take a tour through the Hybrid OR and see how a Hybrid Suite can faciliate minimally invasive and open spinal surgeries by focusing on the flexibility, integration and high image quality, both in 2D and in 3D.

 

Stop by our booth #1431 and experience yourself!
Veradius Unity 1

Veradius Unity

 

The increasing number of complexity of all mobile surgical procedures requires that surgical teams work together more efficiently and quickly. Philips Veradius Unity helps to establish good communication between physician and operator, to improve workflow and increase throughput.
nass event video

Spinal surgery in a Hybrid Suite

 

Gain greater insight into complex structures with superb 2D and 3D images when performing spinal surgery in our Hybrid OR.



 
image nass 2015 movie

Experiences with Veradius Unity

 

In October 2015 we attended the North American Spine Society in Chicago, USA. We participated in cadaver workshops with our mobile C-arm systems. Watch a short video from your peers to learn how they experienced the latest innovation, Veradius Unity C-arm system during these workshops.
The feature that I liked the best I think is probably Position Memory. To be able to take a lot of the guesswork out of it and just go right back to where the machine remembers it was based on my storage is a huge time saver.''

Kerry Vault, Program Director Surgical Training Institute
Denver, USA

