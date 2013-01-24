HIMSS EU - Request information or get in touch

Home
Healthcare Anywhere

Care delivery model harnessing technology to provide care remotely in appropriate settings, including in the patient’s home and within the patient’s community.
Digital Transformation

Healthcare organizations can future-proof their operations and advance their ability to build a holistic patient picture and streamline care delivery.
Business Model Innovation; Value-based Care

As health systems face stronger cost pressure, consolidations and the shift from fee-for-transaction to fee-for-outcome, new technologies can help improve the quality of care. Collecting data generated by different departments and care settings or from multiple vendors, is key for supporting value-based care.
Healthcare Consumerization

Consumerization of healthcare is about the changing role of consumers (patients) from being a reactive recipient of care to playing a more proactive role in managing their own health, deciding their insurance plans, being better informed about the choices available and demand more quality of service.
Precision Care/Medicine

Patient care designed to support efficiency or therapeutic benefit for particular groups of patients, providing medical team the tools to understand complexities of care, and help care teams understand which treatments work best.
Medical Device Integration and Clinical Surveillance

I would like to receive additional information on Capsule’s Medical Device Information Platform (MDIP).
ECG Recording and Expert Analysis

I would like to receive more information on Holter patch technology and services from BioTelemetry, a Philips company.
Philips Capital Innovative Financing Solutions

I would like to receive additional information or connect with Philips Capital experts regarding telehealth and healthcare informatics financing solutions.
