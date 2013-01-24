Augusta University Health (AU Health) was looking to reduce their non-actionable alarms by 30%, decrease hospital alarm fatigue, and create a comprehensive alarm management system.

Philips clinical consultants stepped in and reviewed the alarm data and settings, interviewed stakeholders, and documented current AU Health processes.

A Clinical Alarm Management Policy was implemented and AU Health achieved strong results quickly: 32% reduction in non-actionable alarms in the first 3 months with no adverse patient outcomes identified.