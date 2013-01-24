Our consultants begin each engagement with a comprehensive assessment including data collection as well as stakeholder interviews, shadowing, and workshops. This allows Philips to strongly collaborate with the AU Health team and execute initiatives by working both at executive and project execution levels.



This collaboration is intended to drive rapid results without disrupting clinical operations. The intent is also to engage AU Health stakeholders across the enterprise with a new way of working that supports continuous improvement and accountability for achieving annual and longer-term performance targets.