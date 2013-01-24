Winchester Medical Center (WMC), a 445 -bed non-profit regional referral center was having issues with ED crowding, boarding, and critical care diversion which stemmed from hospital-wide throughput. WMC had implemented unsuccessful change management strategies and looked to Philips Consulting for a new approach to improve ED performance and the transition to inpatient care.

As part of a two-part engagement, our consultants worked collaboratively with the WMC team to teach, mentor, and guide cultural and operational change for ED performance and then to prioritize and help implement changes for hospital-wide throughput improvement.

Due to implemented change initiatives, WMC achieved the following results: