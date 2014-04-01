As part of an expansion plan, a healthcare system in New York was looking to renovate an older emergency department. They engaged our team of strategic design consultants to review the current architectural plans to ensure an enhanced patient experience and alignment with the long-term strategy of the overall health system.
Our healthcare design consultants analyzed the existing plans along with the market demographics, technology trends, and patient and staff needs to provide recommendations and a revised spatial design. They specifically looked at:
"We were asked to apply our strategic design capabilities to determine if the existing architect’s plans fit the customer’s short- and long-term strategic plans that aim to provide an excellent care experience in an efficient and effective way."
The shallow floorplate and decentralized Nurse Station layout maintains good visibilty of most exam rooms ad the EMS entrance. Larger openings to patient exam rooms and orientation of patient beds further improves staff observation.
Level of Visibility
The new environment provides a friendly atmosphere and can have a positive effect on the experience of everyone using the facility including patients, family, and hospital staff.
Calculations of the proposed design compared to the current architect’s plan show the following improvements:
