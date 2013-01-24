Home
Redefining the interventional cath lab with Ambient Experience

Traditional interventional labs can be uninviting places for patients. An array of high-tech equipment, wires, catheters, and other supplies can look intimidating and unfamiliar and cause additional anxiety.

 

Philips Ambient Experience solutions are designed to promote physical and emotional comfort in the interventional lab, while streamlining workflow efficiency. This people-focused approach can reduce patient stress, enhance staff satisfaction, and create a potential competitive advantage for your institution.
Preparation and recovery bay

Ambient Experience preparation and recovery bay solutions support patients and staff before and after medical procedures.
    Werner Satter

    General Manager Experience Solutions
    Werner and his team help hospitals and healthcare systems develop people-centric care solutions to help improve the quality of care delivery. His expertise spans the fields of research, design innovation, new business development, and marketing.

    Niels Buning

    Director Business Development & Marketing EMEA
    In his role Niels and team provide strategic advice and implementable value-added solutions to healthcare organizations that improve patient and staff experience. Working across EMEA has given him broad cultural knowledge and insights on patient and staff challenges. The common thread in his career is to always put at the heart of any solution, both the patient and provider; to support inclusivity and improve sustainability.

