ScanWise Implant
ScanWise Implant

 

 

a key to confidence with MR conditional implants

 

Patients with MR Conditional implants are often denied MRI exams. That is because it is not always easy for clinicians to implement the limits on the MR scanner. This can reduce diagnostic options for this growing population of patients and cut off a stream of potential referrals to your institution. To simplify your scanning process for patients with MR Conditional implants, ScanWise Implant software provides step-by-step guidance to enter the condition values of the implant manufacturer. Your MR system then automatically applies these values for the entire examination. ScanWise Implant empowers you to serve this growing patient population with confidence and help to increase your referrals

Welcome new referrals

 

Confidently scan patients with MR Conditional implants

ScanWise Implant is designed to enhance your confidence to scan challenging patients with MR Conditional implants.

 

Confidently scan patients within the MR Conditional limits

When you view images that were obtained using ScanWise Implant, you can be confident that the sequences chosen were appropriate for each patient’s specific MR Conditional implant.

 

Improve visualization around orthopedic implants with O-MAR**

When imaging near an MR Conditional orthopedic implant, O-MAR** and O-MAR XD** complement ScanWise Implant by reducing near metal susceptibility artifacts. This improves the visualization of more soft tissue and bone in the vicinity of the implant.

Feel confident to scan patients with MR Conditional implants

 

Once you have identified the conditional parameter values specified by the implant manufacturer, ScanWise Implant’s user interface guides you through simple steps to enter these parameters. It then automatically adjusts the scan parameters for all scans and pre-scans throughout the whole exam.

Easy set-up of scanning parameters

ScanWise Implant helps to reduce guesswork and additional user calculations by guiding the user through simple steps to enter the MR Conditional parameters as specified by the implant manufacturer. You don’t need to do any calculations or repeatedly add or check information for every sequence of your exam

Set parameters for all scans once

With ScanWise Implant you enter the parameter values of the Conditional implant only once for the whole exam, rather than scan by scan. It automatically adjusts the scan parameters for all scans and pre-scans.

Enter limits in 3 minutes or less

ScanWise Implant promotes efficiency. With the help of the guided user interface the implant conditions can be entered in 3 minutes or less.

Welcome new referrals with an efficient workflow

ScanWise Implant allows you to confidently offer MR imaging to a growing and potentially underserved subset of the patient population, enhancing your reputation and encouraging referrals.

 

Streamline your workflow

ScanWise Implant automatically adjusts scan parameters, rather than requiring you to perform time-consuming manual calculations and enter the results. This enhances efficiency and saves time.

 

Increase staffing flexibility

Can be operated with confidence by well-trained radiographers of all experience levels.

From a technologist’s perspective, we’re excited about the prospect of shortening exam times and broadening the diagnostic modalities available for those patients with MR Conditional implants. Philips understands the needs of radiologists and brings the expertise needed to create a smart solution to help guide operators to meet the specific criteria for each implant."

Scott Hipko, Chief MRI Research Technologist, The University of Vermont, College of Medicine.

Scanning patients with MR Conditional implants

 

A medical implant in a patient is not necessarily a contraindication an MRI scan. The number of patients with implants is growing fast so the relevance of the issue increases.

Read the article

Documents

 

Whitepaper: ScanWise Implant - Simplify scanning of patients with MR Conditional implants

Datasheet: ScanWise Implant - A key to confidence with MR Conditional implants
** Only for use with MR Safe or MR Conditional Implants by strictly following the Instructions For Use.
 

