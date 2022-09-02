Acute care has always been urgent, dynamic, unpredictable. These critical moments can be complicated by irrelevant data, siloed systems and administrative tasks that disrupt workflows.
See how secure and scalable acute patient monitoring systems, clinically focused workflows and advanced interoperability deliver predictive insights to all points of care.
Philips Capsule medical device integration solutions capture clinical data from nearly any device and then analyze it using condition-specific algorithms to help identify potentially emergent events and power clinical research.
Acute patient management from Philips can help clinicians identify at-risk patients early, react confidently to changing patient conditions and more precisely fine-tune treatment for every patient.
Philips patient monitoring with Masimo technology for noninvasive, continuous hemoglobin monitoring at the point of care.
Capture streaming clinical data and transform it into actionable insights for patient care management to help improve collaboration between care teams, streamline clinical workflows and increase productivity.
The Philips IntelliVue MX750 bedside patient monitor directly addresses the evolving security needs of the healthcare IT landscape, with a range of capabilities that support your cybersecurity strategies. In addition, this outstanding monitor offers advanced functionality and an extensive range of measurements.
The Philips IntelliVue MX850 bedside patient monitor directly addresses the evolving security needs of the healthcare IT landscape, with a range of capabilities that support your cybersecurity strategies. In addition, this outstanding, premium monitor offers advanced functionality, flexible configuration options and an extensive range of measurements. It is well suited to the demands of high-acuity care environments.
The Philips IntelliVue X3 is a compact, dual-purpose, transport patient monitor featuring intuitive smartphone-style operation and offering a scalable set of clinical measurements.
