Enhance operational efficiency through cardiology workflow analysis

Enhance operational efficiency through cardiology workflow analysis

Enhance operational efficiency through cardiology workflow analysis

Today, through data capture and analysis clinicians can see very clearly what was not visible in their department before and free up capacity in their operations when needed, whether that is cath lab utilisation, patient scheduling or inventory management.
 

To identify departmental inefficiencies and continuously improve is important for the financial sustainability of the department and the organisation. It is also critical in a value-based healthcare system where reimbursements reward patient outcomes. Just as data and insights support physician decision making at the point of care, it also can drive efficiency across the department – improving workflows and departmental performance measurement – which could potentially impact the patient’s length of stay.

 

Optimising the length of stay in cardiology

Cardiovascular care delivery no longer hinges on individual department performance but on building bridges and bridging gaps that exist among providers, between sites, and across time. Read how we are partnering with hospitals to design and build new business and care models, to innovate care and manage risk.
“If you really want to move the needle in terms of healthcare outcomes and efficiencies you also have to look outside of the cath lab.”

 

Gerald Poetzsch , Head of Cardiology Solutions, Philips

Solutions to drive efficiency and performance

Operational efficiency through cardiology workflow redesign

 

Improve process efficiency and system utilisation while reducing costs and increasing patient throughput capacity.

20%

reduction in cath lab patient wait times at WMCHealth1            

Cardiology optimisation starts with an assessment based on data analysis which is completed to determine baseline performance and establish KPIs. Through stakeholder interviews and on-site observations, a gap analysis of key performance measures is developed.
Leveraging an insights-based view of the patient journey, opportunities for improvement are identified, work teams are established—each focused on a specific process or KPI such as technology, wait times and scheduling—and market assessment helps determine strategic goals and new or revised clinical areas of focus.
Collaborating with clinical and management teams, your prioritised recommendations are focused on improving clinical process efficiency and patient throughput. New processes are implemented, tested and validated, and supported by sustainable change management programs.

Cath lab managed service partnerships

 

Shared goals, mutual commitments and ongoing support for your clinical, financial and operational improvement.

See the benefits of a multi-year strategic partnership that combines clinical expertise, equipment management services and performance optimisation, helping you become more efficient while elevating your clinical performance.
Get access to the latest medical technologies and services, integrate informatics across your infrastructure and maintain operations over your full technology investment lifecycle.
Merging our technology and services roadmap with your service line ambitions, we can develop a future proof infrastructure, a more predictable capital asset planning process and new care delivery models across the full cardiac pathway.

Cardiology informatics and analytics to improve productivity

 

Intelligent cardiovascular data management platform and analysis for enhanced operations.

A single platform enabling automated data collection, customised charting workflows, auto-populated physician transcription, and billing and coding aligned to coding standards (ICD-10 and CPT).
Data mining provides the information you need to verify that you are operating efficiently using a single, industry-standard tool to access data. Easily generate insightful reports to help make informed clinical and operational decisions with confidence.
A powerful business analytics database, built specifically for cardiovascular care, integrates clinical systems with administrative functions, giving you visibility to procedure data, inventory data, case time, staff activity, medications and more.

Enhancing workflow with Philips Xper
Information Management (Xper IM)

1. Collects data related to the patient and the procedure

2. Determines how long each procedure takes

3. Calculates how long it takes to prep patients

4. Estimates how long it takes to turn rooms around for the next patient

Improving efficiency and increasing productivity in Miami Cardiac & Vascular Institute Cath lab

 

Tasked with delivering the highest-quality and most technologically advanced care in the face of increased cost pressures requires rigorous efficiency in the daily operations of the organisation. In value-based, outcome-driven healthcare systems, where reimbursements are not increasing but the complexity of patients’ diseases and the resources needed to treat them are, efficiency is vitally important for hospitals.

 

Read the full story

Integrated cardiology in action, at every patient touch point

 

See how connected solutions can help care providers make more informed decisions faster, guide patients into the most appropriate settings, and ultimately deliver improved cardiac care

1 Results are specific to the institution where they were obtained and may not reflect the results achievable at other institutions.

