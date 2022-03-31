Taking better care of your patients and staff means you can answer the rising complexity and pressure in the world of surgery. And with minimally invasive techniques, supported by advanced imaging, we are with you every step of the way. Philips is there to help OR teams achieve enhanced outcomes of image-guided surgeries.
Picture, for a moment, what minimally invasive surgery could be like when you have the right solutions in place. More predictable patient recovery and the clear visualisation that lets you see accurately to treat effectively. The efficiency and advanced visualisation to make better use of your valuable operating resources. All of this could be possible, when we work together.
Innovate your image-guided procedures with Fiber Optic RealShape (FORS) technology and enable realtime 3D device visualization inside the body without fluoroscopy.
Obtain sharp, detailed images quickly and easily with Zenition mobile C-arms, to support informed decisions during orthopaedic, vascular and other surgical procedures in the OR.
With the rise of advanced technologies like artificial intelligence (AI), Augmented Reality (AR) and ultra-high resolution 3D medical imaging the future of minimally invasive surgical procedures looks bright. Discover how Atul Gupta, Chief Medical Officer, Philips IGT and Interventional Radiologist, envisions the future of surgery.
New cost-effective addition to Philips Image Guided Therapy Mobile C-arm platform brings flat panel imaging and ease-of-use to routine surgery
The Zenition 30 gives surgeons a greater level of control, empowering them to work more autonomously and independently. By reducing dependency on support staff, Zenition 30 helps alleviate the staff shortages faced by many hospitals, while its workflow-enhancing features and excellent image quality allow surgeons to deliver high-quality care to more patients.
Perform orthopaedic cases with ease and confidence.
Benefit from the focus provided by advanced image guidance.
Perform spine surgery with the assurance of precision.
Get the guidance to support each step of your cardiac procedures.
Decide, guide, treat and confirm results with confidence.
The multi-purpose hybrid OR brings all clinical areas together. Set up procedure based workflows and broaden lab utilisation, with the Philips Azurion 7 C20 flexarm configuration. Benefit from reduced table repositioning, easy radial access, improved ergonomics and intelligent motion control so you can easily approach a patient during treatment.
