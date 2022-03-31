Search terms

Surgery

What if you could achieve higher accuracy in surgical procedures, provide more effective treatments to your patients and drive efficiency for your staff?

Taking better care of your patients and staff means you can answer the rising complexity and pressure in the world of surgery. And with minimally invasive techniques, supported by advanced imaging, we are with you every step of the way. Philips is there to help OR teams achieve enhanced outcomes of image-guided surgeries.

Surgeon looking at monitor during surgery

Advancing surgical care, together


Picture, for a moment, what minimally invasive surgery could be like when you have the right solutions in place. More predictable patient recovery and the clear visualisation that lets you see accurately to treat effectively. The efficiency and advanced visualisation to make better use of your valuable operating resources. All of this could be possible, when we work together.

Featured Innovations

  • Image de médecin

    Breakthrough 3D device visualization


    Innovate your image-guided procedures with Fiber Optic RealShape (FORS) technology and enable realtime 3D device visualization inside the body without fluoroscopy.

    Surgeon using touchscreen during surgery

    Exceptional guidance during surgery


    Obtain sharp, detailed images quickly and easily with Zenition mobile C-arms, to support informed decisions during orthopaedic, vascular and other surgical procedures in the OR.

    Carbone des soins

    The future of surgical procedures


    With the rise of advanced technologies like artificial intelligence (AI), Augmented Reality (AR) and ultra-high resolution 3D medical imaging the future of minimally invasive surgical procedures looks bright. Discover how Atul Gupta, Chief Medical Officer, Philips IGT and Interventional Radiologist, envisions the future of surgery.

  • Image de médecin

    Philips extends company’s  mobile C-arm portfolio with  Zenition 10


    New cost-effective addition to Philips Image Guided Therapy Mobile C-arm platform brings flat panel imaging and ease-of-use to routine surgery

    Image de médecin

    Philips further extends its mobile C-arm range with Zenition 30, alleviating staff shortages by empowering surgeons with greater autonomy and personalization


    The Zenition 30 gives surgeons a greater level of control, empowering them to work more autonomously and independently. By reducing dependency on support staff, Zenition 30 helps alleviate the staff shortages faced by many hospitals, while its workflow-enhancing features and excellent image quality allow surgeons to deliver high-quality care to more patients.

    See our clinical areas in surgery

    Orthopedic surgeon using touchscreen during surgery

    Orthopaedic surgery

    Perform orthopaedic cases with ease and confidence.

    Vascular surgeons performing surgery with image guidance

    Vascular surgery

    Benefit from the focus provided by advanced image guidance.

    Surgeons looking at monitor discussing how to proceed with spine surgery

    Spine surgery

    Perform spine surgery with the assurance of precision.

    Interventional cardiologists performing surgery

    Cardiac surgery

    Get the guidance to support each step of your cardiac procedures.

    Neurosurgeon performing surgery

    Neurosurgery

    Decide, guide, treat and confirm results with confidence.

    Explore the multi-purpose Hybrid OR

    One operating room for all your procedures


    The multi-purpose hybrid OR brings all clinical areas together. Set up procedure based workflows and broaden lab utilisation, with the Philips Azurion 7 C20 flexarm configuration. Benefit from reduced table repositioning, easy radial access, improved ergonomics and intelligent motion control so you can easily approach a patient during treatment.

    Our solutions in surgery

