Philips VeriSight Pro 3D Intracardiac Echocardiography (ICE) Catheter was developed to challenge the standard of care for electrophysiology and structural heart disease. As the first ICE catheter to miniaturize the same 3D imaging technology that powers transesophageal echocardiogram (TEE), VeriSight Pro clearly guides physicians in 2D and 3D imaging giving them more confidence and control in interventional procedures.

Increase your control in every procedure
Philips VeriSight Pro uses the same 3D imaging technology as TEE, miniaturized to fit on the tip of a 9 French catheter, delivering powerful 3D imaging capabilities. From streamlining LAAO procedures, to enabling tricuspid interventions, VeriSight Pro is an important solution for SHD and EP programs.

Seamless integration and user experience
Compatible with our industry-leading EPIQ CV and CVxi Ultrasound Systems for a seamless experience. VeriSight is a sterile, disposable, plug- and-play catheter that connects to EPIQ Console and uses the same buttonology that EPIQ users are familiar with.

Optimize lab performance
Increase your lab’s efficiency and reduce your reliance on general anesthesia for interventional procedures with VeriSight Pro—so you can streamline procedural logistics without compromising quality of care.

Confidently navigate procedures
Increase confidence in structural heart procedures with superb imaging capabilities and comprehensive 3D features including xPlane technology and multi-planar reconstruction (MPR). With iRotate digital steering, easily access the desired anatomy views and devices without catheter manipulation.

Provide exceptional care
New recall setting to switch between TEE and ICE on the same EPIQ System enable customized care for every electrophysiology and structural heart patient. VeriSight Pro offers full 3D imaging capabilities, whether stand-alone use or in conjunction with TEE, to meet the unique needs of every patient.

Accurately assess ASD/PFO
VeriSight Pro’s 3D capabilities give you more confidence to accurately assess and perform complex ASD and PFO procedures.

Streamline LAAO procedures

VeriSight Pro helps you create a moderate sedation program that streamlines left atrial appendage occlusion (LAAO) procedures, while reducing costs and improving the patient experience. Save an average of 28 minutes in LAAO procedures, effectively streamlining the scheduling process and room utilization to maximize your facility's productivity(2,6).

Enhance tricuspid care

Using 3D ICE with TEE helps improve access-to-care for tricuspid patients and improves leaflet imaging. Our Recall Settings provide the ability to switch between TEE and 3D ICE during procedures for efficient care without losing image optimization and views.

Simplify concomitant LAAO/ablation procedures

VeriSight Pro 3D ICE Catheter offers a single imaging solution to complete both the atrial fibrillation (Afib) ablation and left atrial appendage closure (LAAO) procedures with clinical confidence with a streamlined workflow designed minimize time and cost efficiencies.

Seamless integration and user experience
Compatible with our industry-leading EPIQ CV and CVxi Ultrasound Systems for a seamless experience. VeriSight is a sterile, disposable, plug- and-play catheter that connects to EPIQ Console and uses the same buttonology that EPIQ users are familiar with.

Optimize lab performance
Increase your lab’s efficiency and reduce your reliance on general anesthesia for interventional procedures with VeriSight Pro—so you can streamline procedural logistics without compromising quality of care.

Confidently navigate procedures
Increase confidence in structural heart procedures with superb imaging capabilities and comprehensive 3D features including xPlane technology and multi-planar reconstruction (MPR). With iRotate digital steering, easily access the desired anatomy views and devices without catheter manipulation.

Provide exceptional care
New recall setting to switch between TEE and ICE on the same EPIQ System enable customized care for every electrophysiology and structural heart patient. VeriSight Pro offers full 3D imaging capabilities, whether stand-alone use or in conjunction with TEE, to meet the unique needs of every patient.

Accurately assess ASD/PFO
VeriSight Pro’s 3D capabilities give you more confidence to accurately assess and perform complex ASD and PFO procedures.

Streamline LAAO procedures

VeriSight Pro helps you create a moderate sedation program that streamlines left atrial appendage occlusion (LAAO) procedures, while reducing costs and improving the patient experience. Save an average of 28 minutes in LAAO procedures, effectively streamlining the scheduling process and room utilization to maximize your facility's productivity(2,6).

Enhance tricuspid care

Using 3D ICE with TEE helps improve access-to-care for tricuspid patients and improves leaflet imaging. Our Recall Settings provide the ability to switch between TEE and 3D ICE during procedures for efficient care without losing image optimization and views.

Simplify concomitant LAAO/ablation procedures

VeriSight Pro 3D ICE Catheter offers a single imaging solution to complete both the atrial fibrillation (Afib) ablation and left atrial appendage closure (LAAO) procedures with clinical confidence with a streamlined workflow designed minimize time and cost efficiencies.

Specifications

Product Specs
Product Specs
Catalog number
  • VSICE3D
Outer diameter
  • 9 F
Minimum sheath size
  • 10 F
Working length
  • 90 cm
Articulating segment length
  • 7.5 cm
Fixed distal tip length
  • 2 cm
Deflection range
  • 120° 4-way deflection
Compatibility
  • EPIQ 7C
  • EPIQ CVx
  • EPIQ CVxi
Broadband frequency range
  • 4 - 10 MHz
Type of array
  • xMATRIX
Number of elements
  • 840
Field of view
  • 90°
Volume field of view
  • 90° x 90°
Imaging modes
Imaging modes
2D imaging
  • Y
Live 3D echo (3D Volume imaging)
  • Y
Live 3D Color Flow imaging
  • Y
Spectral doppler (PW/CW)
  • Y
iRotate echo (digital steering)
  • Y
Live xPlane imaging
  • Y
New adult pre-set card
  • Y
Easy quick angles and 2D/3D fly outs
  • Y
2D Echo image boost
  • Y – 3 options
3D Echo image quality
  • Y – 5 options
xPlane Quick Angle
  • Y – 5 options
Real-time 1 beat acquisition for 3D color volume
  • Y
  • 1. Sanchez CE., Yakubov SJ.Simplifying Transcatheter Tricuspid Valve Replacement with 3D Intracardiac Echocardiography. JSoc CardiovascAngiogrInterv. 2024.
  • 2. Hoffman SJ., et al. Mitral Valve Transcatheter Edge-to-Edge Repair Performed Exclusively with 3D Intracardiac EchocardiographyandModerate Sedation. J Soc Cardiovasc AngiogrInterv. 2023;2:100537.
  • 3. Agasthi P., et al. Percutaneous Debulking of Pulmonary Prosthetic Valve Endocarditis Using Intracardiac Echocardiographic Guidance. JACC Cardiovasc Interv. 2023;16(8).
  • 4. Kaplan RM., et al. Use of a Novel 4D Intracardiac Echocardiography Catheter to Guide Interventional Electrophysiology Procedures. J Cardiovasc Electrophysiol. 2021;32:3117–3124.
  • 5. AlkhouliM., et al. First Experience with a Novel Live 3D ICE Catheter to Guide Transcatheter Structural Heart Interventions. JACC Cardiovasc Imaging. 2022;15(8):1502–1509.
  • 6. Alkhouliet al. Multicenter Experience With a Novel Real-Time 3- Dimensional Intracardiac Echocardiography Catheter to Guide Interventional Cardiac Procedures. J Am Heart Assoc. 2025;14:e037019. DOI: 10.1161/JAHA.124.037019.
  • 7. BluszteinDI., et al. 3D Intracardiac Echocardiography in Mitral Transcatheter Edge-to-Edge Repair. J Am Coll CardiolCase Rep. 2022;4(13):780–786.
  • 8. AlkhouliM., et al. First-in-Human Use of a Novel Live 3D Intracardiac Echo Probe to Guide Left Atrial Appendage Closure. JACC Cardiovasc Interv. 2021;14(21).
  • 9. Sularz A., et al. Safety and Feasibility of 3D Intracardiac Echocardiography in Guiding Left Atrial Appendage Occlusion With WATCHMAN FLX. JACC Adv. 2025;4:101570. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.jacadv.2024.101570.
  • Always read the label and follow the directions for use. Philips medical devices should only be used by physicians and teams trained in interventional techniques, including training in the use of this device. Products subject to country availability. Please contact your local sales representative. ©2025 Koniklijke Philips N.V. All rights reserved. Trademarks are the property of Koninklijke Philips N.V. or their respective owners. Philips reserves the right to change product specifications without prior notification.

