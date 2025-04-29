Philips VeriSight Pro 3D Intracardiac Echocardiography (ICE) Catheter was developed to challenge the standard of care for electrophysiology and structural heart disease. As the first ICE catheter to miniaturize the same 3D imaging technology that powers transesophageal echocardiogram (TEE), VeriSight Pro clearly guides physicians in 2D and 3D imaging giving them more confidence and control in interventional procedures.
Features
Increase your control in every procedure
Philips VeriSight Pro uses the same 3D imaging technology as TEE, miniaturized to fit on the tip of a 9 French catheter, delivering powerful 3D imaging capabilities. From streamlining LAAO procedures, to enabling tricuspid interventions, VeriSight Pro is an important solution for SHD and EP programs.
Seamless integration and user experience
Compatible with our industry-leading EPIQ CV and CVxi Ultrasound Systems for a seamless experience. VeriSight is a sterile, disposable, plug- and-play catheter that connects to EPIQ Console and uses the same buttonology that EPIQ users are familiar with.
Optimize lab performance
Increase your lab’s efficiency and reduce your reliance on general anesthesia for interventional procedures with VeriSight Pro—so you can streamline procedural logistics without compromising quality of care.
Confidently navigate procedures
Increase confidence in structural heart procedures with superb imaging capabilities and comprehensive 3D features including xPlane technology and multi-planar reconstruction (MPR). With iRotate digital steering, easily access the desired anatomy views and devices without catheter manipulation.
Provide exceptional care
New recall setting to switch between TEE and ICE on the same EPIQ System enable customized care for every electrophysiology and structural heart patient. VeriSight Pro offers full 3D imaging capabilities, whether stand-alone use or in conjunction with TEE, to meet the unique needs of every patient.
Accurately assess ASD/PFO
VeriSight Pro’s 3D capabilities give you more confidence to accurately assess and perform complex ASD and PFO procedures.
Streamline LAAO procedures
VeriSight Pro helps you create a moderate sedation program that streamlines left atrial appendage occlusion (LAAO) procedures, while reducing costs and improving the patient experience. Save an average of 28 minutes in LAAO procedures, effectively streamlining the scheduling process and room utilization to maximize your facility's productivity(2,6).
Enhance tricuspid care
Using 3D ICE with TEE helps improve access-to-care for tricuspid patients and improves leaflet imaging. Our Recall Settings provide the ability to switch between TEE and 3D ICE during procedures for efficient care without losing image optimization and views.
Simplify concomitant LAAO/ablation procedures
VeriSight Pro 3D ICE Catheter offers a single imaging solution to complete both the atrial fibrillation (Afib) ablation and left atrial appendage closure (LAAO) procedures with clinical confidence with a streamlined workflow designed minimize time and cost efficiencies.
Seamless integration and user experience
Compatible with our industry-leading EPIQ CV and CVxi Ultrasound Systems for a seamless experience. VeriSight is a sterile, disposable, plug- and-play catheter that connects to EPIQ Console and uses the same buttonology that EPIQ users are familiar with.
Optimize lab performance
Increase your lab’s efficiency and reduce your reliance on general anesthesia for interventional procedures with VeriSight Pro—so you can streamline procedural logistics without compromising quality of care.
Confidently navigate procedures
Increase confidence in structural heart procedures with superb imaging capabilities and comprehensive 3D features including xPlane technology and multi-planar reconstruction (MPR). With iRotate digital steering, easily access the desired anatomy views and devices without catheter manipulation.
Provide exceptional care
New recall setting to switch between TEE and ICE on the same EPIQ System enable customized care for every electrophysiology and structural heart patient. VeriSight Pro offers full 3D imaging capabilities, whether stand-alone use or in conjunction with TEE, to meet the unique needs of every patient.
Accurately assess ASD/PFO
VeriSight Pro’s 3D capabilities give you more confidence to accurately assess and perform complex ASD and PFO procedures.
Streamline LAAO procedures
VeriSight Pro helps you create a moderate sedation program that streamlines left atrial appendage occlusion (LAAO) procedures, while reducing costs and improving the patient experience. Save an average of 28 minutes in LAAO procedures, effectively streamlining the scheduling process and room utilization to maximize your facility's productivity(2,6).
Enhance tricuspid care
Using 3D ICE with TEE helps improve access-to-care for tricuspid patients and improves leaflet imaging. Our Recall Settings provide the ability to switch between TEE and 3D ICE during procedures for efficient care without losing image optimization and views.
Simplify concomitant LAAO/ablation procedures
VeriSight Pro 3D ICE Catheter offers a single imaging solution to complete both the atrial fibrillation (Afib) ablation and left atrial appendage closure (LAAO) procedures with clinical confidence with a streamlined workflow designed minimize time and cost efficiencies.
