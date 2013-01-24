Home
ASSY-PWR Smart Battery Conditioner

ASSY-PWR

Smart Battery Conditioner

865432

ASSY-PWR Smart Battery Conditioner for the batteries used in the X3, MX100, X2, MP2, MP5, M3/4, MP20/30, MP40/50, and MX400/450/500/550. A separate adapter is required for the X2, X3, MP2, and MX100.

Features
Automatically performs correct charge or conditioning process

Features
