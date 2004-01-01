Search terms

The minimally invasive FloTracᵀᴹ system is a trusted solution for advanced hemodynamic monitoring that automatically calculates the key pressure and flow parameters every 20 seconds.

Features
One 5 pack of FloTracᵀᴹ sensors is available from Philips in combination with a FloTracᵀᴹ module.

One 5 pack of FloTracᵀᴹ sensors is available from Philips in combination with a FloTracᵀᴹ module.

One 5 pack of FloTracᵀᴹ sensors is available from Philips in combination with a FloTracᵀᴹ module.
One 5 pack of FloTracᵀᴹ sensors is available from Philips in combination with a FloTracᵀᴹ module.
The FloTracᵀᴹ sensor connects to the arterial catheter (A-line). It transduces the pressure signal to the invasive pressure cable (red) and the FloTracᵀᴹ pressure cable - Philips (green).

The FloTracᵀᴹ sensor connects to the arterial catheter (A-line). It transduces the pressure signal to the invasive pressure cable (red) and the FloTracᵀᴹ pressure cable - Philips (green).

The FloTracᵀᴹ sensor connects to the arterial catheter (A-line). It transduces the pressure signal to the invasive pressure cable (red) and the FloTracᵀᴹ pressure cable - Philips (green).
The FloTracᵀᴹ sensor connects to the arterial catheter (A-line). It transduces the pressure signal to the invasive pressure cable (red) and the FloTracᵀᴹ pressure cable - Philips (green).
The FloTracᵀᴹ system provides the following key pressure and flow parameters: Cardiac Output (CO) Stroke Volume (SV) Stroke Volume Variation (SVV) Systemic Vascular Resistance (SVR) Mean Arterial Pressure (MAP)

The FloTracᵀᴹ system provides the following key pressure and flow parameters: Cardiac Output (CO) Stroke Volume (SV) Stroke Volume Variation (SVV) Systemic Vascular Resistance (SVR) Mean Arterial Pressure (MAP)

The FloTracᵀᴹ system provides the following key pressure and flow parameters: Cardiac Output (CO) Stroke Volume (SV) Stroke Volume Variation (SVV) Systemic Vascular Resistance (SVR) Mean Arterial Pressure (MAP)
The FloTracᵀᴹ system provides the following key pressure and flow parameters: Cardiac Output (CO) Stroke Volume (SV) Stroke Volume Variation (SVV) Systemic Vascular Resistance (SVR) Mean Arterial Pressure (MAP)
Specifications

Physical Specifications
Physical Specifications
Sensor Length
  • 213cm (84')
Physical Specifications
Physical Specifications
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Sterile
Packaging Unit
  • 5 FloTracᵀᴹ sensors / package
Technical Specifications
Technical Specifications
Electromagnetic Compatibility
  • Edwards Lifesciences
Usage
Usage
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • Yes
CE Certified
  • Yes
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • 867409, 989803220201, 989803220991
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Single-Patient Use
Environmental Specifications
Environmental Specifications
Minimum Shelf Life
  • 175 days
